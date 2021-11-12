iOS users can now share 30-sec video clips from Amazon Prime Video on social media

Amazon has announced that its iPhone app will now allow you to share video clips of up to 30 seconds of some of its Prime Video content. The feature will initially be limited to a small number of shows, but allowing users to share video from shows is a very different approach than that taken by some other streaming services.

Amazon's video-sharing feature will be available on iOS devices, according to a press release. The Share Clip button will appear alongside the rest of your controls while you're watching a show. By tapping it, a 30-second video clip will be created, which you can then fine-tune to include the specific part of the show you're trying to share. You can then share it with Apple's built-in sharing feature, send it to a friend via iMessage, or post it to social media.

In a report by the Verge, When asked if the feature would come to Android, an Amazon spokesperson told that clip share is currently only available to iPhone users who have the Prime Video app version 8.41 (or later).

It seems like a no-brainer for any streaming service to include — people do genuinely enjoy sharing clips from the shows they're watching, and doing so effectively promotes the show.

Hulu and Netflix, on the other hand, take the exact opposite approach: when you take a screenshot while watching one of their shows, the video content is blacked out, leaving you with only the subtitles if you have them turned on.

While this is perhaps an understandable strategy for third-party content (Netflix's download feature also has some restrictions on which shows you can download), it seems like a missed opportunity to let people do marketing for the streaming services themselves.

Another caveat is that you can only share clips from The Wilds, Invincible, Fairfax, and season one of The Boys right now, but more movies and shows will be added later. It's unclear whether this feature will be available for non-Amazon content on Prime Video in the future.