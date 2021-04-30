iPhones facing Battery issues to get free battery replacement from Apple. Which iPhone and check eligibility

Apple just rolled out IOS 14.5 with minor changes, bugs fixes and security updates. Post the update, a few iPhone 11's started facing battery issue. Apple says there will be a free fix.

Apple just rolled out an IOS update 14.5. Among the updates, Apple had also listed a fix for iPhone 11 users with battery issues. The update meant to fix the battery issue has helped some, but many continue to face battery issue on the iPhone 11.

Apple had earlier identified that iPhone 11 handsets are reporting inaccurate battery estimates and battery health. The issue was not across the whole 11 series of phones but to a certain number. Apple tried to fix the problem with the IOS 14.5 update. However, even after the update, some users continue to face the same issue.

As a fix, Apple will be providing a free replacement to all the iPhone 11's affected. To know if you are eligible, the user will have to update the IOS on the iPhone 11 to IOS 14.5. The software will run diagnostics on the phone's battery which can last for about a week. If the battery does require replacement, a message will ask you to replace the battery for free.

Credits :Apple India

