iQOO 8 and iQOO 8 Pro with 120W fast charging support launched; here are the details

iQOO has expanded its range of smartphones by launching the iQOO 8 and iQOO 8 Pro in its home market of China. The handsets have arrived as high-end offerings with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 series chipsets. Both the iQOO 8 and iQOO 8 Pro models are equipped with an AMOLED screen that has a screen refresh rate of a massive 120Hz. Notably, the new iQOO 8 series handsets also have a high 120W wired fast charging support. Both the smartphones boot OriginOS 1.0, which is based on Android 11.

iQOO 8 specs and features

The iQOO 8 has a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen, which has a resolution of 2,376 x 1,080 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and an aspect ratio of 19.8:9. Under the hood, the device has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, which is aided by up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of native storage, and the Adreno 660 GPU. In terms of imaging, the iQOO 8 has a 48MP Sony IMX598 camera on the back, which is aided by a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 13MP portrait sensor. For selfies and video calling, the device has a 16MP snapper on the front. Lastly, an in-display fingerprint sensor, 5G, and a 4,350mAh battery with 120W fast charging support keeps the whole package running.

iQOO 8 Pro specs and features

As for the iQOO 8 Pro, the smartphone has a larger 6.78-inch Samsung E5 AMOLED display, which has 2K resolution, 120Hz screen refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 517 PPI pixel density. This one is backed by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ processor, which is accompanied by 12GB of RAM and 512GB of native storage. For photography, the device has a 50MP Sony IMX766V primary camera on the back, which is aided by a 48MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 16MP shooter for portrait imaging.

On the front, the iQOO 8 Pro has a 16MP camera for selfies and video calling. There’s also an ultrasonic 3D wide-area fingerprint sensor below the screen. Notably, the device has a beefier 4,500mAh battery, which supports 120W fast charging, 50W fast wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging to let you charge other devices on the go.

iQOO 8 series pricing and availability

The iQOO 8’s base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at RMB 3,799 (~Rs 43,450). The phone’s higher-end version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will set you back by RMB 4,199 (~Rs 48,200). As for the iQOO 8 Pro, its base model is priced at around Rs 57,300, while the most expensive version is being offered for approx. Rs 68,800. They are available to pre-order in China at the moment and will go on sale from August 24th.