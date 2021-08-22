iQOO 8 India launch tipped for mid-September; here’s what to expect from the high-end device

Just a few days ago, iQOO introduced its latest smartphones called the iQOO 8 and iQOO 8 Pro in its home market of China. The brand’s latest devices arrived as high-end offerings with the newest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 series processors. In addition, the new iQOO 8 series offerings also provide high screen refresh rates, a massive wired fast charging support, and Android 11. The new iQOO devices are already available to pre-order in China. Now, the company seems to be planning to release the iQOO 8 mode in India in the near future.

iQOO 8 could be launched in India in September

According to an Indian gadget tipster, the iQOO 8 smartphone will be launched in India in September this year. The exact launch could take place in the middle of the month, adds the leakster. Unfortunately, the tweet by the gadget tipster doesn’t mention if the brand is also planning to launch the iQOO 8 Pro variant in the country as well or not. Notably, the iQOO 8 model was also spotted in the database of IMEI recently, which suggested towards a confirmed launch in India soon.

iQOO 8 specs and features

Since the iQOO 8 is already official in China, we know its complete specifications. The device has a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with 2,376 x 1,080 pixels resolution, an aspect ratio of 19.8:9, and a massive screen refresh rate of 120Hz, which provides a smooth scrolling effect among other things. The smartphone is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, which is accompanied by up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The chipset is also aided by the Adreno 660 graphics processing unit.

As far as the camera specs are concerned, the iQOO 8 has a 48MP primary sensor on the back, which is provided by Sony. The main shooter is backed by a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 13MP camera for portrait photography. On front, the device has a 16MP lens on the front for selfies and video calling. The other key specs of the handset include an in-display fingerprint scanner, 5G, 4G LTE, and a 4,350mAh 120W fast-charging battery.

iQOO 8 price in India

As of now, there’s no word regarding the iQOO 8’s price in India from the brand. In China, the device is up for grabs at the starting price tag of around Rs 43,500. We can expect more details of the phone for India to be revealed very soon, so stay tuned.