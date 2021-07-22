iQOO 8 leak confirms moniker and specifications; here’s what we know so far

The iQOO 7 was one of the best-selling smartphones for the Chinese manufacturer and now it seems that the company is gearing up to launch the handset’s successor. According to the reports, the company is planning to launch the iQOO 8 in the second half of this year and we have already witnessed several leaks and rumours about the handset. The speculations suggest that the brand will launch the device on August 4th in China. The launch date was further confirmed by iQOO’s president Fen Yufei, who shared a teaser video of the smartphone. However, the video didn’t reveal the moniker of the upcoming device.

iQOO 8 fresh leak confirms name and more

In a fresh leak today the moniker of the phone has been confirmed. A popular tipster named WHYLAB has shared a post on his official Weibo handle confirming the iQOO 8 moniker and August 4th launch date. The video shared by the president in which he was playing billiards with the number ‘8’ ball also hinted towards the iQOO 8 flagship phone. Furthermore, the tipster has revealed that the handset will be launched at 2:30 PM GMT. The image shared by the tipster also suggests that the smartphone is going to support fast charging technology.

Going with the rumours, the iQOO 8 is expected to launch with fast charging capability of 100W+ and is also tipped to feature a periscope telephoto camera sensor. The tipster also confirmed that the upcoming flagship phone from the brand will be powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset.

Another tipster, Digital Chat Station has shared the screenshot of the iQOO 8’s settings page confirming some of the key information. The iQOO 8 is tipped to carry a model number V2141A and features a 2K display with a resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels. The settings page also confirmed the existence of the Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC, clocked at 3.0GHz. The handset is said to be backed by 12GB RAM and 4GB of virtual memory option. It will be launched with 256GB storage and runs on Android 11 based on Origin OS.

