iQOO 8 Legend spotted on Google Play Console revealing specifications and design

by Karan Sharma   |  Updated on Nov 03, 2021 08:20 PM IST  |  25.6K
   
iQOO 8 Legend, Smartphone, News
iQOO 8 Legend spotted on Google Play Console revealing specifications and design
Advertisement

iQOO is all set to launch a new smartphone in the global market, it has been rumoured that the company is planning to launch the iQOO 8 Legend. We have already witnessed the handset on numerous benchmarking and certification websites. Now in the latest development, the handset has appeared on the Google Play Console listing hinting towards an imminent launch in the Indian market. The Google Play Console has shared some of the vital information about the handset, let’s have a closer look at the listing. 

 

iQOO 8 Legend Google Play Console Listing 

 

 

Popular tipster Mukul Sharma is the one who has shared the screenshot of the listing on his official Twitter handle. According to the Google Play Console, the smartphone will carry a model number Vivo I2017, the smartphone is listed with 8GB RAM and a DPI of 440ppi. Under the hood, the smartphone is confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm SM8350 which is the code name for Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. 

 

Furthermore, the Google Play listing also confirmed that the iQOO 8 Legend will be backed by Adreno 660 GPU and run on Android 11 which will also get an Android 12 update. The listing also suggests that the handset will arrive with a screen size of 1080x2376. The image of the phone shared on the listing reveals that the smartphone will be featuring a centre-drilled punch-hole camera cutout design. At first glance, it looks similar to the Vivo X70 Pro phone. Besides, there is no information shared by the listing. 

 

Going with the leaks, the iQOO 8 Legend is expected to launch with a massive 4,350mAh battery with a powerful 120W fast charging support. Rumours also suggest that the phone will be backed by up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Do note that the company is yet to reveal anything about the handset and we recommend you take this information with a pinch of salt. It would be a wise decision to wait for the official announcement. 

iQOO 8 Legend Google Play Console Listing 
Popular tipster Mukul Sharma is the one who has shared the screenshot of the listing on his official Twitter handle. According to the Google Play Console, the smartphone will carry a model number Vivo I2017.
iQOO 8 Legend expected features?
Going with the leaks, the iQOO 8 Legend is expected to launch with a massive 4,350mAh battery with a powerful 120W fast charging support.
Which chipset is going to powerup the iQOO 8 Legend ?
Under the hood, the smartphone is confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm SM8350 which is the code name for Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset.
Advertisement

Credits:


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Lilliput 10.1

Lilliput 10.1" Fa1016/c Ips Fhd 1000:1 Hdmi/vga Supports 4k 30hz Glass+glass Tec...

$259.00
(%)
 Buy Now
Sonnet Echo Express Sel Thunderbolt 3-to-pcie Expansion Chassis (1 Low Profile Slot)

Sonnet Echo Express Sel Thunderbolt 3-to-pcie Expansion Chassis (1 Low Profile S...

$249.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Toys For 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Years Old Girls Boys,12

Toys For 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Years Old Girls Boys,12" Lcd Writing Tablet Doodle Board,...

$22.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-fi, Mystic Bronze -512gb

Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-fi, Mystic Bronze -512gb

$1,099.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Western Digital Re 3 Tb Enterprise Hard Drive: 3.5 Inch, 7200 Rpm, Sata Iii, 64 Mb Cache - Wd3000fyyz (old Model) Bullet - 5 Years Warranty From Seller

Western Digital Re 3 Tb Enterprise Hard Drive: 3.5 Inch, 7200 Rpm, Sata Iii, 64 ...

$109.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Fast Cat. Cat6 Ethernet Cable 1000ft - 23 Awg, Cmr, Insulated Solid Bare Copper Wire Internet Cable With Noise Reducing Cross Separator - 550mhz / 10 Gigabit Speed Utp Lan Cable 1000 Ft - Cmr (white)

Fast Cat. Cat6 Ethernet Cable 1000ft - 23 Awg, Cmr, Insulated Solid Bare Copper ...

$186.75
(%)
 Buy Now
Fintie Tablet Stand Holder Adjustable, Folding 360°swivel Ipad Iphone Desk Mount Compatible /w Iphone, Samsung, Ipad, Nintendo Switch, Kindle, Ebook Reader Other 4.7

Fintie Tablet Stand Holder Adjustable, Folding 360°swivel Ipad Iphone Desk M...

$21.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Lilliput Fa1014-np/c/t Ips 16:9 10.1

Lilliput Fa1014-np/c/t Ips 16:9 10.1" Hdmi Monitor With Capacitive Touch Functio...

$279.00
(%)
 Buy Now
Camping Fan With Led Light, Up To 25 Hours, Battery Operated Tent Fans For Camping With Remote Control, 180° Rotation, Quiet And Powerful Portable Usb Rechargeable Fan For Camping Picnic Home(black)

Camping Fan With Led Light, Up To 25 Hours, Battery Operated Tent Fans For Campi...

$20.99
$29.99 (30%)
 Buy Now
Laptop Sleeve Bag 15.6 Inch,resistant Neoprene Laptop Sleeve/notebook Computer Pocket Case/tablet Briefcase Carrying Bag Fit For Computer Notebook Macbook- (grey)

Laptop Sleeve Bag 15.6 Inch,resistant Neoprene Laptop Sleeve/notebook Computer P...

$11.99
(%)
 Buy Now
View All