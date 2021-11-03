iQOO 8 Legend spotted on Google Play Console revealing specifications and design

iQOO is all set to launch a new smartphone in the global market, it has been rumoured that the company is planning to launch the iQOO 8 Legend. We have already witnessed the handset on numerous benchmarking and certification websites. Now in the latest development, the handset has appeared on the Google Play Console listing hinting towards an imminent launch in the Indian market. The Google Play Console has shared some of the vital information about the handset, let’s have a closer look at the listing.

iQOO 8 Legend Google Play Console Listing

Popular tipster Mukul Sharma is the one who has shared the screenshot of the listing on his official Twitter handle. According to the Google Play Console, the smartphone will carry a model number Vivo I2017, the smartphone is listed with 8GB RAM and a DPI of 440ppi. Under the hood, the smartphone is confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm SM8350 which is the code name for Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset.

Furthermore, the Google Play listing also confirmed that the iQOO 8 Legend will be backed by Adreno 660 GPU and run on Android 11 which will also get an Android 12 update. The listing also suggests that the handset will arrive with a screen size of 1080x2376. The image of the phone shared on the listing reveals that the smartphone will be featuring a centre-drilled punch-hole camera cutout design. At first glance, it looks similar to the Vivo X70 Pro phone. Besides, there is no information shared by the listing.

Going with the leaks, the iQOO 8 Legend is expected to launch with a massive 4,350mAh battery with a powerful 120W fast charging support. Rumours also suggest that the phone will be backed by up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Do note that the company is yet to reveal anything about the handset and we recommend you take this information with a pinch of salt. It would be a wise decision to wait for the official announcement.