iQOO 8 Pro might launch ahead of the vanilla variant; Google Play Console listing

1 minute ago
   
iQOO has recently launched its iQOO 8 smartphone series in its home country China. The company has added two new phones called the iQOO 8 and 8 Pro. The iQOO 8 is expected to launch in India next month with Snapdragon 888 SoC, triple rear camera setup and more. In the latest development, a mysterious phone from the brand has been listed on the Google Play Console with model number I2017. Surprisingly, the iQOO 7 Pro was recently listed on the IMEI database with the same model number, which means that the company might be planning to launch the iQOO 7 Pro in the Indian market. Rumours also suggest that the handset will be launched as iQOO 8 Pro. Let’s have a closer look at the details revealed by the Google Play Console.

iQOO 8 Pro Google Play Console

The Google Play Console listing suggests that the upcoming iQOO smartphone will carry model number I2017. The listing also comes with an image render which shows a curved AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution. Recently, the iQOO 7 Pro was listed on IMEI certification revealing some of the features. The difference between the iQOO 7 Pro and 8 Pro is the display resolution. The iQOO 8 Pro is tipped to arrive with a 2K display.

The listing also confirmed that the company might launch the Pro variant in India before the standard one. However, iQOO is yet to announce anything officially and this is still a rumour mill. Going with the previous leaks, the iQOO 8 is expected to launch in mid-September in the country and there are still no words about the Pro model. It's advisable to take this piece of information with a pinch of salt and wait for the official announcement.

Furthermore, the listing also suggests that the handset will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 series chipset. We can expect that the company might make use of the flagship Snapdragon 888+ chipset in the Pro variant. The listing reveals that the device will be backed by 8GB of RAM and Adreno 660 GPU will take care of graphic processing.

