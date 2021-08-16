iQOO 8 teaser poster reveal design and features ahead of the official launch

iQOO is all set to expand its smartphone portfolio in the home country of China with the launch of its upcoming iQOO 8. The handset is slated to launch on August 17th (tomorrow) and the company has already started teasing about the phone officially. The company has teased a poster of the upcoming smartphone revealing the design and a lot more. Let’s have a closer look at the design and features of the iQOO 8 smartphones.

iQOO 8 official teaser

According to the official teaser, the iQOO 8 is going to arrive with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. The company claims that the fingerprint scanner will efficiently work even if the user tries to unlock the phone with a wet hand. Going with the official teaser, the handset looks impressive with another BMW band design at the rear panel. We didn’t notice any fingerprint scanner at the back which means the company is going to incorporate the in-display fingerprint scanner.

Earlier leaks suggest that the vanilla iQOO 8 will feature an optical fingerprint scanner and the iQOO 8 Pro will feature an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. However, the company didn’t reveal anything about the in-display fingerprint scanner in the teaser poster.

The teaser poster confirmed that the iQOO 8 will feature a rectangular-shaped triple rear camera setup at the back placed at the top-left corner, along with an LED flash. Besides, the poster didn’t reveal much about the smartphone.

Going with the previous rumours, the iQOO 8 is tipped to arrive with a 6.78-inch Samsung E5 LTPO AMOLED display with 2K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and curved edges. Under the hood, the smartphone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC or might arrive with the latest Snapdragon 888+ chipset, clubbed with an 8GB and 12GB RAM with up to 256GB onboard storage.

As far as cameras are concerned the handset is expected to have a triple rear camera setup with the combination of a 50-megapixel primary camera setup, accompanied by a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 16-megapixel telephoto sensor along with an LED flash. However, nothing is certain currently and the company is yet to make the official announcement tomorrow. It’s advisable to take this information with a pinch of salt and wait for the launch.

