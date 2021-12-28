iQOO 9 and 9 Pro Key Specifications Revealed; Both Devices Spotted on Geekbench Listing

At the beginning of January 2022, iQOO plans to introduce its iQOO 9 series with iQOO 9 and 9 Pro. These two devices have been floating in the news cycle for quite some time. The iQOO 9 series of smartphones will be unveiled on January 5. According to sources, the CPU and other essential details of the iQOO 9 and 9 pro were discovered on Geekbench, which disclosed the processor and other key details of both models. Let's have a peek at what Geekbench has to say about these devices.

iQOO 9 and 9 Pro Geekbench listing

The iQOO 9 and 9 Pro have been spotted with model numbers V2171A and V2172A, according to a report by MySmartPrice. The iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro are listed on Geekbench as being powered by a Qualcomm chipset with the codename "taro." The chipset features four 1.79GHz CPU cores, three 2.50GHz CPU cores, and a prime CPU core running at 3.0GHz. Adreno 730 graphics are included in the SoC. As a result, the iQOO 9 and 9 Pro devices will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU. Both of these smartphones were expected to come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processors, and the Geekbench listing has confirmed that speculation.

The iQOO 9 and 9 Pro, have 12 GB of RAM and Android 12 as its operating system. The iQOO 9 received a single-core score of 1233 and a multi-core score of 3674 in Geekbench, while the iQOO 9 Pro received a single-core score of 1277 and a multi-core score of 3787.

iQOO 9 and 9 Pro Rumoured Specifications

Both devices are likely to have the same 6.78-inch display size. The standard model is believed to have a flat-screen with Full HD+ resolution, while the Pro model is slated to have a curved edge display with Quad HD+ resolution. Both phones are likely to have a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The iQOO 9 Pro is touted to include a 4,700mAh battery and 120W rapid charging capability. The phone will be available in a BMW sports edition.

In terms of optics, the triple camera unit on the iQOO 9 and 9 Pro could include a 50-megapixel primary camera. A 120-degree 13-megapixel super wide lens and a Sony IMX663 12-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom are expected to be included in the standard edition. The Pro model, on the other hand, will have a Samsung JN1 50-megapixel ultrawide lens with a 150-degree field of view and a 16-megapixel camera with 2.5x optical zoom and OIS capability. The 9 Pro's primary lens will include gimbal OIS capability.

