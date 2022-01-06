iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro with 6.78 inch OLED launched; Specifications and price

iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro smartphones were unveiled during an event in China with Qualcomm’s latest flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset under the hood. The handsets come with UFS 3.1 storage and are oriented towards the gamers. The iQoo 9 features a flat 6.79 inch Quad HD+ E5 OLED display while the iQoo 9 Pro sports a curved 6.78 inch Quad HD+ E5 OLED display. The handsets run on OriginOS Ocean based on Android 12. Let’s take a look at the specifications and pricing of the iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro smartphones.

iQoo 9 smartphone: Specifications

The all new iQoo 9 smartphone packs the latest flagship by Qualcomm, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset under the hood, coupled with up to 12 GB RAM and up to 512 GB internal storage capacity. The handset features a 6.78 inch Full HD+ Samsung E5 OLED display with a screen resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels, an in-display fingerprint scanner and a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz.

On the camera front, the newly launched iQoo 9 houses a triple rear camera unit on the rear that features a 50 megapixel primary sensor with a Samsung GN5 1/1.57 lens, accompanied by a 13 megapixel wide-angle camera sensor and a 12 megapixel portrait lens. The company has provided a 16 megapixel camera sensor on the front for selfies and video calls. The smartphone packs a 4,700 mAh battery under the hood with 120 W fast charging support.

iQoo 9 Pro smartphones: Specifications

The iQoo 9 Pro comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 gen 1 chipset under the hood, coupled with up to 12 GB RAM and up to 512 GB internal storage capacity. The handset is oriented towards the gamers and features a UFS 3.1 storage. It sports a curved Quad HD+ Samsung E5 10 bit LTPO 2.0 display with a screen resolution of 3,200 x 1,440 pixels and a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The handset comes with a triple rear camera unit that includes a 50 megapixel primary camera sensor, a 50 megapixel wide-angle lens and a 16 megapixel portrait lens. For selfies and video calls, this device comes with a 16 megapixel front camera sensor.

iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro: Price and availability

The newly launched iQoo 9 will cost you RMB 3,999 which is roughly Rs 47,000 in Indian currency for the 8 Gb RAM and 256 GB internal storage variant while the 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage variant is priced at RMB 4,399 which is roughly Rs 51,600 in Indian currency. The variant with 12 GB RAM and 512 GB internal storage capacity is priced at RMB 4,799 which is roughly Rs 56,240 in Indian currency.

On the other hand, the base 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage variant of iQoo 9 Pro is priced at RMB 4,999 which is roughly Rs 58,600 in Indian currency while the 12 GB RAm and 256 GB internal storage variant will cost you RMB 5,499 which is roughly Rs 64,400 in Indian currency. The 12 GB RAM and 512 GB internal storage capacity variant of iQoo 9 Pro is priced at RMB 5,999 which is roughly Rs 70,300 in Indian currency.

