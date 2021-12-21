iQOO 9 Series Alleged Display Specifications Leaked, Expected to Feature 6.78-inch AMOLED Display; Read More

The Vivo subsidiary iQOO is on a roll, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has launched the iQOO Neo5s and iQOO Neo5 SE smartphones in China yesterday. It has also removed the covers off the iQOO U5, a mid-ranger smartphone. Meanwhile, rumours say that the Vivo subsidiary is aiming to launch a new series in early 2022, dubbed the iQOO 9 series. Tipster Digital Chat Station rushed to Weibo to provide some details about the iQOO 9 series' display. iQOO 9 is set to debut in China in January 2022. The iQOO 9 range, like the preceding series, may feature two variants, such as the iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro smartphones.

iQOO 9 Series Display Specifications (Rumoured)

According to the tipster, the iQOO 9 Pro will be equipped with the same display as the iQOO 8 Pro. It's said to include a 6.78-inch curved edge AMOLED display with Quad HD+ resolution. The standard iQOO 9, on the other hand, could have a 6.78-inch flat AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution. Both phones could come with a Samsung E5 screen with a punch-hole in the middle. According to a recent leak, the display will feature a 120 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is said to have a specialised second-generation display chip, which is expected to boost on-screen images. The device is also expected to feature two pressure-sensitive shoulder buttons for gaming on the sides.

According to previous rumours, the iQOO 9 Pro could contain a 4,700mAh battery. The vanilla's display size is still unknown. Both devices are likely to come with 120W fast charging functionality. The iQOO 9 series will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

The 9 Pro is expected to have a micro-gimbal PTZ camera, just like the iQOO 8 Pro. The presence of a micro-gimbal-assisted camera in the vanilla variant has yet to be confirmed. The iQOO 9 series is said to have a more efficient heat dissipation device.

The iQOO 9 series is likely to include a second-generation independent display chip, dual-pressure shoulder buttons, and support for a 120Hz refresh rate for a better gaming experience. Given that the business recently released Snapdragon 8-series Neo branded phones, it's likely that the iQOO 9 lineup will take some time to reveal. It is likely to become official by the end of January 2022.

iQOO Neo5s and Neo 5 SE

If we talk about the recently launched iQOO Neo5s and Neo5 SE. The Neo5s has a 6.56-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120-Hz screen refresh rate and a separate display chip for better visuals. The 6.3-inch Full HD+ LCD display of the iQOO Neo 5SE has a 144 Hz refresh rate. Both handsets have the same design. The display has a punch-hole cutout in the middle, and the fingerprint scanner is merged with the power button on the side.

