iQOO 9 Series Camera Details Revealed Officially, To Come with 50MP Samsung GN5 Sensor; Read More

On January 5, Vivo's sub-brand iQOO will introduce the iQOO 9 series on the market. The smartphone has been circulating in the rumour mills for a few weeks, and there has been a lot of discussion about it on the internet. Today, the brand has confirmed the camera details of the forthcoming iQOO 9 series on Weibo. A primary camera featuring Samsung's 50MP ISOCELL GN5 sensor and a secondary camera disguised behind a 150 ° super-wide-angle lens will be included in the smartphone.

iQOO 9 Series Camera Specification

According to the brand, the iQOO 9 series will be the first in the world to use the 50MP GN5 sensor, and a poster it published shows a 7P lens and gimbal stabilisation. The iQOO 9 Pro will also be equipped with micro-PTZ 2.0, according to the poster. The iQOO 9 Pro will also feature a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 ultrawide lens with a 150-degree field of view, as well as an OIS-assisted 16-megapixel telephoto camera with 2.5x optical zoom. Meanwhile, a 50-megapixel Samsung GN5 primary camera on the iQOO 9 is said to be paired with a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 120-degree FOV and a 12-megapixelS Sony IMX663 telephoto sensor.

In comparison to the previous generation's adapter, the 120W GaN charger that will be included with the iQOO 9 Pro will be smaller and weigh 35 grammes, according to iQOO.

Previously, iQOO stated that the iQOO 9 series would come with a 4,700 mAh battery, but did not specify if this battery would be found in both the vanilla and Pro variants, or whether the 4,700 mAh battery would only be found in the iQOO 9 Pro.

The iQOO 9 and 9 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Both variants are expected to come with up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and the Android 12 operating system. The iQOO 9 Pro will include a 6.78-inch curved edge AMOLED LTPO display with a QHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The iQOO 9 is said to sport a 6.78-inch flat AMOLED FHD+ 120Hz display. An ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint scanner will be included in the Pro model.

