iQOO 9 Series India Launch Expected in January 2022, May Come with Snapdragon 898 SoC

The rumours of the iQOO 9 series' arrival have begun to circulate, while customers are still waiting for the iQOO 8 series to arrive in India. With an apparent model number of V2171A, the phone was recently discovered on the Indian IMEI database. A GizNext report has published the iQOO 9 series main specs and India launch timeline. According to the rumours, the iQOO 9 series could launch in the country as early as January 2022. The iQOO 9 series is expected to add two new devices in the iQOO’s portfolio dubbed as the iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Legend.

Alleged Specifications of iQOO 9 Series

Rumours suggest that the iQOO 9 series will come with Qualcomm's forthcoming Snapdragon 898 flagship chipset and that chipset will be the powerhouse of the device. The iQOO 9 Legend will sport an AMOLED curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate if it isn't the normal iQOO. At the moment, only this information is available about the upcoming iQOO 9 series. The screen size, cameras, and battery of the iQOO 9 series, among other things, are still unknown.

Separately, the IMEI database revealed the iQOO 8 Legend, indicating that it will be released in India soon. In China, the phone has already been announced. It has a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz variable refresh rate and 10-bit colour support, and it's a rebranded version of the iQOO 8. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC is the powerhouse of the device and it will be combined with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

The iQOO 8 Legend would include a 4,350mAh battery and capability for 120W fast charging. On top of Android 11, the smartphone runs OriginOS. In terms of optics, the iQOO 8 Legend could include a triple back camera setup, with a 48MP Sony IMX598 primary camera, a 13MP ultrawide camera, and a 13MP portrait camera. A 24 MP camera would be housed inside the punch hole cutout on the front.

