iQOO 9 Series Rumoured to Debut in India by February 2022 with 120W Charging Support & Snapdragon 8 Gen1

Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO has released the iQOO 8 and iQOO 8 Pro smartphones in China in August this year. Both of these phones were supposed to launch in India, but the launch was delayed owing to a chip shortage. Now, it appears that the company has no plans to bring these smartphones to India anytime soon. According to a report by 91Mobiles, the brand looks to be foregoing the iQOO 8 series in favour of the iQOO 9 series, which is set to debut in India in late January or early February 2022. The successor to the iQOO 8 series, the iQOO 9, is rumoured to be in the works.

iQOO 9 Rumoured to Launch in 2022

According to information obtained by 91Mobiles from industry sources, the iQOO 9 series smartphone would be released in India by the end of January or the beginning of February 2022. According to industry reports, at least one of the iQOO 9 handsets will feature 120W rapid charging. The iQOO 9 Vanilla model and the iQOO 9 Pro/Legend model are expected to be released in the iQOO 9 series.

Meanwhile, in another news, iQOO has stated that a flagship powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, most likely the iQOO 9 or iQOO 9 Pro, will be released. The model number V2171A was found in the IMEI database for the iQOO 9. Unfortunately, the iQOO 9 specifications are currently unavailable, although we may expect significant improvements over the iQOO 8 series. The iQOO 9 phones are expected to feature a display 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED display, Android 12 with a new iQOO UI is expected, a large primary camera sensor, and more.

iQOO 8 Specifications

The iQOO 8 boasts a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution with 120Hz refresh rate, 398 PPI pixel density, and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB UFS 3.1 storage lies at the heart of the iQOO 8 base variant. The camera configuration includes a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 13MP portrait lens. A 16MP camera is available at the front for selfies and video chats. An in-display fingerprint sensor, face unlocking, 120W fast charging support, 5G network connectivity, and 120W fast charging support are among the other features.

