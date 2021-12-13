iQOO 9 series tipped to launch with 4,700mAh battery but is it enough

iQOO is all set to expand its smartphone portfolio in its home country China with the launch of two new flagship-grade phones dubbed the iQOO 9 and the iQOO 9 Pro. Recently we have witnessed numerous leaks and rumors about the handsets and now in the latest development new information about the upcoming smartphone has been surfaced on the web reveals some of the vital information. Popular tipster Panda is Bald has revealed the battery and charging capabilities of the iQOO 9 series. Let’s have a closer look at the latest leak.

iQOO 9 series expected battery capacities

Going with the previous leaks, the iQOO 9 and the iQOO 9 Pro are expected to go live next month probably in January 2022. The tipster suggests that the upcoming iQOO 9 series is going to arrive with a 4,700mAh battery and both models will feature 120W fast charging support. However, it seems that a 4,700mAh battery is not going to be enough for the end-users.

Earlier, the tipster claimed that the iQOO 9 will be launched with a second-generation independent display chipset which is expected to deliver a better viewing experience. The smartphone is also tipped to arrive with dual speakers, dual x-axis linear motors, shoulder buttons for gaming enthusiasts, and more. The smartphone is also said to feature an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate for better gaming and viewing experience. It is also said to offer an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Furthermore, both smartphones are expected to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and also feature an improved heat dissipating system for long and smooth gaming hours. Do note that the company is yet to reveal anything regarding the upcoming smartphones. All the aforementioned information is based on leaks and rumours. We can expect more information regarding the iQOO 9 and the iQOO 9 Pro in the upcoming days, but meanwhile do take this information with a pinch of salt and wait for the official announcement.