iQOO 9 Specifications Leaked Online; Alleged to Feature a 120Hz Display, Pressure Sensitive Shoulder Buttons

by Shipranshu Pandey   |  Published on Dec 09, 2021 06:47 PM IST  |  492
   
iQOO 9 Specifications Leaked Online; Alleged to Feature a 120Hz Display, Pressure Sensitive Shoulder Buttons
iQOO 9 Specifications Leaked Online; Alleged to Feature a 120Hz Display, Pressure Sensitive Shoulder Buttons
Advertisement

In China, iQOO 9 is slated to debut in January 2022. The iQOO 9 lineup may comprise two versions, such as the iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro smartphones, similar to the preceding series. The iQOO 9 series is also rumoured to include Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. iQoo 9 may be released concurrently with iQoo 9 Pro. Both phones are expected to be upgraded from the iQoo 8 series, which debuted in August and consisted of two models: the iQoo 8 and the iQoo 8 Pro.

iQOO 9 Alleged Specifications

On Weibo, a tipster provided the iQoo 9 specifications. A dedicated second-generation display chip is claimed to be included in the smartphone, which is anticipated to improve on-screen images. For gaming, it would also have dual pressure-sensitive shoulder buttons on the sides.

iqoo_9_specifications_leaked_online_alleged_to_feature_a_120hz_display_pressure_sensitive_shoulder_buttons_social.jpg

Dual x-axis linear motors and dual speakers are also expected in the iQoo 9. The phone is also claimed to offer a 120Hz refresh rate and 120W quick charging capability. The phone's camera is rumoured to contain a micro-head gimbal system. The gimbal stabilisation on the iQoo 8 Pro was similar to that on the vanilla iQoo 8, although the vanilla iQoo 8 had a conventional camera configuration.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC is expected to back the iQOO 9 range of smartphones. The devices are expected to use the current Android 12 operating system. According to previous rumours, the iQOO 9 destined for China has the model number V2171A. The iQOO 9 series is expected to arrive in India in January 2022, according to rumours. The model number I2022 of the iQOO 9 Pro has been discovered using the IMEI database listing.

iqoo_9.jpg

In other news, the iQOO Neo5s and iQOO Neo5 SE smartphones are slated to be released in China this month. The iQOO Neo5s is supposed to come with a 6.56-inch OLED FHD+ 120Hz display, Snapdragon 888, a 4,500mAh battery with 66W fast charging, a 16-megapixel camera, and a 48-megapixel triple camera unit with OIS support, while the Neo5 SE is expected to come with the Snapdragon 778G Plus and 66W fast charge support.

For more tech-related news subscribe to our YouTube Channel if you haven’t done it yet. 

Advertisement

Comments
User Avatar