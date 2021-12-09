iQOO 9 Specifications Leaked Online; Alleged to Feature a 120Hz Display, Pressure Sensitive Shoulder Buttons

In China, iQOO 9 is slated to debut in January 2022. The iQOO 9 lineup may comprise two versions, such as the iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro smartphones, similar to the preceding series. The iQOO 9 series is also rumoured to include Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. iQoo 9 may be released concurrently with iQoo 9 Pro. Both phones are expected to be upgraded from the iQoo 8 series, which debuted in August and consisted of two models: the iQoo 8 and the iQoo 8 Pro.

iQOO 9 Alleged Specifications

On Weibo, a tipster provided the iQoo 9 specifications. A dedicated second-generation display chip is claimed to be included in the smartphone, which is anticipated to improve on-screen images. For gaming, it would also have dual pressure-sensitive shoulder buttons on the sides.

Dual x-axis linear motors and dual speakers are also expected in the iQoo 9. The phone is also claimed to offer a 120Hz refresh rate and 120W quick charging capability. The phone's camera is rumoured to contain a micro-head gimbal system. The gimbal stabilisation on the iQoo 8 Pro was similar to that on the vanilla iQoo 8, although the vanilla iQoo 8 had a conventional camera configuration.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC is expected to back the iQOO 9 range of smartphones. The devices are expected to use the current Android 12 operating system. According to previous rumours, the iQOO 9 destined for China has the model number V2171A. The iQOO 9 series is expected to arrive in India in January 2022, according to rumours. The model number I2022 of the iQOO 9 Pro has been discovered using the IMEI database listing.

In other news, the iQOO Neo5s and iQOO Neo5 SE smartphones are slated to be released in China this month. The iQOO Neo5s is supposed to come with a 6.56-inch OLED FHD+ 120Hz display, Snapdragon 888, a 4,500mAh battery with 66W fast charging, a 16-megapixel camera, and a 48-megapixel triple camera unit with OIS support, while the Neo5 SE is expected to come with the Snapdragon 778G Plus and 66W fast charge support.

