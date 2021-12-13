iQOO India appointed new Chief Executive Officer

iQOO today announced the appointment of Nipun Marya as Chief Executive Officer for iQOO India. Nipun will be the one who will be responsible growth of iQOO brand and its operations in India as it focuses on growing its market share to cement its position in the premium performance smartphone segment. It seems that the new appointment.

Earlier Nipun was serving as Director, Brand Strategy for Vivo India and from now onwards he will be taking this new role to head iQOO India as the CEO. Bringing exceptional performance and revolutionary power, iQOO, the high-performance smartphone brand has received a phenomenal response from Indian consumers in the last two years. It has witnessed a staggering growth of 671% in Q3’21 vis-à-vis Q2’21. iQOO aims to double its online market share in the mid-premium space from 5% to 10% in India by 2022.

“iQOO India is at an exciting juncture right now. Today, its success is evident as a premium high-performance brand that has seen enthusiastic acceptance amongst young buyers. Our smartphones like iQOO 7, Z5, and Z3 have been the highest-rated smartphones in their respective segments on Amazon. This inspires us to further strengthen our ambitions to bring a bold line of breakthrough innovations in future products. I am looking forward to driving this next phase of growth for the brand and double the online market share in the mid-premium segment from 5% to 10% by 2022,” Nipun Marya, CEO, iQOO India said

iQOO is known for offering a wide range of gaming smartphones like iQOO 7 Series, Z-Series, and more. The smartphones offer top-of-the-line specifications to ensure best-in-class performance and a superior gaming experience. The company aims to accelerate the pace of innovation and address the demand of the ever-evolving consumers. Witnessing the dynamics of the Indian smartphone market, Nipun will also focus on strengthening the premium and mid-premium portfolio for iQOO in India.