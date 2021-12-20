iQOO Neo 5S, Neo 5SE with OriginOS Ocean launched; Specifications, price and more

iQOO launched the Neo 5 series smartphone today in China. The iQOO Neo 5 lineup includes Neo 5S and Neo 5SE smartphones. The Vivo-owned company had teased some details about the latest smartphone before the launch. Both the handsets feature identical design; however, the hardware specifications are different in both of them. Let’s take a look at the specifications and pricing of the all new iQOO Neo 5S and Neo 5SE.

iQOO Neo 5S and Neo 5SE: Specifications

The newly launched iQOO Neo 5S is the premium offering from the company. The handset features a 6.56 inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz and an independent display chip for enhanced visual experience. The iQOO Neo 5SE sports a 6.3 inch Full HD+ LCD display with a 144 Hz screen refresh rate. Both the handsets share similar design. The display has a center aligned punch hole cutout and the fingerprint scanner is mounted on the side, integrated with the power button.

On the camera front, the iQOO Neo 5S houses a triple rear camera unit that features a 48 megapixel primary Sony IMX598 camera sensor with OIS support accompanied by a 13 megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2 megapixel macro lens. The iQOO Neo 5SE features a triple rear camera unit as well that includes a 50 megapixel primary sensor along with an 8 megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2 megapixel macro lens. The company has provided a 16 megapixel front camera sensor on both the devices.

The iQOO Neo 5S handset packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset while the Neo 5 SE carries a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset under the hood. The iQOO Neo 5 and the iQOO Neo 5S is equipped with up to 12 GB RAM and 256 internal storage capacity. Both the handsets pack a 4,500 mAH battery with 66 W and 55 W fast charging support respectively.

iQOO Neo 5S and Neo 5SE: Pricing and availability

The iQOO Neo 5S is priced at RMB 2,699 which is roughly Rs 32,115 in Indian currency for the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage capacity variant while the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage capacity variant will cost you RMB 2,899 which is roughly Rs 34,501 and the 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage capacity variant is priced at RMB 3,199 which is roughly Rs 38,071 in Indian currency.

On the other hand, the 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage capacity, 8 GB RAM with 256 GB internal storage capacity and 12 GB RAM with 256 GB internal storage capacity variant of the iQOO Neo 5SE are priced at RMB 2,199 which is roughly Rs 26,170 in Indian currency, RMB 2,399 which is roughly Rs 28,547 in Indian currency and RMB 2,599 which is roughly Rs 30,926 in Indian currency respectively.

