iQOO Neo Series with Neo 5S to Debut on December 20 with Vivo’s Latest OriginOS; Read More

iQOO, a Vivo subsidiary, is getting ready to launch its new series on the market. The brand has used Weibo to advertise the introduction of its new Neo line on December 20. At first, the series is intended to have two smartphones. The iQoo Neo 5S is likely to be one of the smartphones in the future series, while the business has not released the particular models. The phone is said to include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and a hole-punch AMOLED display. In addition to the Neo 5S, the business may also introduce the iQOO Neo 5 SE as a new Neo model. iQOO has also announced that the new iQoo Neo devices would come pre-installed with the latest version of OriginOS.

Alleged Specifications of iQOO Neo 5S

On the gadget front, the iQoo Neo 5s is slated to be one of the new series' variants. The smartphone, expected to have a punch-hole display, was rumoured to have emerged on Weibo earlier this week. It's also expected to come with a Snapdragon 888 processor, 8/12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 128/256GB UFS3.1 inbuilt storage. According to prior reports, the iQoo Neo 5s would include an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 4,500mAh battery with 66W rapid charging capability.

In terms of optics, a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 main sensor is rumoured to be included in the iQoo phone's triple rear camera arrangement. Furthermore, it is rumoured to have a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor on the front.

The iQoo Neo 5 SE could be unveiled at iQOO's December 20 event. The Snapdragon 778+ SoC is expected to power the device, as well as support 66W rapid charging.

The next Neo line of smartphones will be outfitted with the latest OriginOS Ocean UI, according to iQOO. According to the leaks, the next Neo phone would include a punch-hole display. On the right spine, there will be a volume rocker and a power key.

