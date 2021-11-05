iQOO Neo smartphones tipped to launch in November; All you need to know

iQOO is tipped to be working on two new smartphones which are expected to launch under Neo branding recently the smartphone was revealed on the web. Now in the latest development popular tipster Digital Chat Station revealed that the two new Neo phones are all set to launch soon in the home country. According to the tipster, the company is planning to launch the new smartphone next month. However, the names of the smartphones are yet to be confirmed by the tipster. Let’s have a closer look at the latest leak about the upcoming iQOO smartphones.

iQOO Neo smartphone leaks

According to the Chinese tipster, the upcoming phones from the brands will be launched as iQOO Neo5s and iQOO Neo6 SE. Further, the tipster suggests that the iQOO Neo5s will arrive with a 120Hz refresh rate OLED display. Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset. The handset is said to be fuelled by a massive 4,500mAh battery clubbed with a 66W fast charging support. As far as cameras are concerned the Neo5s will offer a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor, but the information about the rest of the sensors is still under the wrap.

Going with the previous leaks, the iQOO Neo5s is tipped to flaunt a 6.56-inch display with a 16-megapixel front camera setup that sits underneath a punch-hole camera cutout design. The smartphone is also expected to arrive with a 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.

Furthermore, the tipster claimed that the iQOO Neo6 SE is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 778G or Snapdragon 778G Plus processor from Qualcomm. The handset is also said to launch with a 66W fast charging support and seems to carry a model number V2157A. Recently the handset was listed on the 3C authority of China and revealed some vital information. We are yet to know a lot about the Neo6 SE but we can expect to get more information in the upcoming days. We recommend you take this information with a pinch of salt and wait for the official launch.

