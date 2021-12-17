iQOO Neo5 SE official teaser released ahead of December 20 launch

iQOO Neo5 SE is all set to launch on December 20 and the company has officially confirmed that the handset will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC. The smartphone is going to launch in the home country China and the company has also released a teaser video of the iQOO Neo5 SE revealing the design of the handset ahead of the launch. Let’s have a closer look at the latest teaser video and design of the upcoming smartphone.

iQOO Neo5 SE teaser video

Ahead of the official launch iQOO has released the teaser video of the Neo5 SE revealing the design of the handset. As per the video, the handset is going to have a centered drilled punch-hole camera cutout design which is going to accommodate the selfie camera sensor. On the right chassis, the handset features volume rocker keys and a power button, which seems to have a fingerprint scanner embedded in it.

Around the back, the handset features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor along with the other two lenses. At the bottom part, the iQOO Neo5 SE seems to arrive with a USB Type-C port, a primary microphone, and a SIM slot. The brand has also included the 3.5mm audio jack and the teaser video has confirmed that the device will be launched in three color variants including — white, dark blue, and a blue gradient.

iQOO Neo 5s

1st & 2nd image



iQOO Neo 5 SE

3rd & 4th image pic.twitter.com/gkyyvs4WKe — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) December 17, 2021

Meanwhile, the popular tipster Abhishek Yadav has also shared the images of the upcoming iQOO Neo5 SE and Neo 5s. Going with the previous leaks the iQOO Neo5 SE is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 778G or Snapdragon 778G+ chipset. According to prior reports, the iQoo Neo 5s would include an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 4,500mAh battery with 66W rapid charging capability. The next Neo line of smartphones will be outfitted with the latest OriginOS Ocean UI, according to iQOO.

