iQOO Neo5S confirmed with 48 MP and OIS

In China, the iQOO Neo5S and Neo5 SE will go on sale on December 20. The latter will be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset and a 50-megapixel triple camera unit. The Neo5S will be equipped with an OIS-enabled triple camera unit, according to official renders. The Chinese manufacturer confirmed today that it will include a 48-megapixel primary camera. It has also released a Neo5S camera sample.

The camera sample of the Neo5S demonstrates an excellent dynamic range and realistic colour reproduction. The primary camera has an f/1.79 aperture, a focal length of about 25mm, and OIS support. The company has yet to reveal information about the Neo5S's other cameras.

The camera sample of the Neo5S demonstrates an excellent dynamic range and realistic colour reproduction. The primary camera has an f/1.79 aperture, a focal length of about 25mm, and OIS support. The company has yet to reveal information about the Neo5S's other cameras.

The iQOO Neo5S will have a 6.56-inch OLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Snapdragon 888 mobile platform will power the device. It may also include up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, up to 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage, and 66W fast charging. There is no information on the Neo5S's price.

The Neo5 SE is expected to have a 144Hz LCD panel, Snapdragon 870, 50-megapixel triple cameras, and 55W fast charging. The device is expected to cost around 2,000 Yuan ($314).

For more tech-related news subscribe to our YouTube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.