iQOO Neo6 Launch Seems to be Imminent, Device Seen on Google Play Console Listing

Rumours of the iQOO 9 series have been circulating on the internet for the past several days, claiming that it will be released in India in January or February. Now, new rumours suggest, that iQOO is working on a new Neo series smartphone. It was previously reported that an iQOO Neo series device with the model number V2154A was on the way and seen on the 3C certification website. In China, the device will be known as the iQOO Neo6. The device was spotted on Google Play Console with model number V2154A by MySmartPrice. While no official launch date or naming scheme has been announced, some information about the device has surfaced online.

iQOO Neo 6 Google Play Console Listing

The iQOO Neo 6 Google Play Console page indicates that it has 12GB of RAM, an FHD+ display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels, and Android 11 out of the box with the Origin OS 1.0 custom skin. The device was seen with Qualcomm SM8350, which is the model number of Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU for graphics. The chipset runs at a speed of 2.4GHz. On top of the Android OS, the gadget is anticipated to contain an Origin OS 1.0 overlay. iQOO is expected to ship the gadget with Funtouch OS 12 out of the box in overseas countries.

The listing also includes a render of the phone, which shows a punch-hole cutout in the centre and curving sides. The volume buttons and power buttons are located on the right spine of the device. The phone's 66W fast charging support was already confirmed via China's 3C certification. For the time being, that's all we know about the iQOO Neo 6, but the company is also rumoured to be working on the iQOO Neo6 SE and Neo 5s, though no word on when they'll be available in the country. More information regarding the new iQOO device is expected to be released in the near future.

