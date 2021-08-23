iQOO Quest Days Sale; hefty discounts on iQOO 7 series and Z3

iQOO the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has announced its iQOO Quest Days today on Amazon India. During the iQOO Quest Days, consumers can avail of attractive discounts with no cost EMI, extra discounts on an exchange, free screen replacement offer, Discounts on select bank cards along with other exciting offers on iQOO 7 series and Z3 smartphones. Let’s have a closer look at the discounts and offers provided by the company.

iQOO Quest Days details

According to the company, iQOO Quest Days are valid till August 26th, 2021 on Amazon India. During the sale, the interested customers can avail of a discount of Rs 3,000 on the purchase of iQOO 7 Legend. iQOO 7 buyers can avail a discount of Rs 2,000 and iQOO Z3 buyers can avail discounts worth Rs 1,500 using an Amazon coupon.



iQOO Quest Days offers

Under ‘iQOO Quest Days’, customers can avail the following offers till 26th August 2021:



Model Offer Description iQOO 7 Amazon discount coupon Rs 2,000 Exchange Offer Rs 2,000 off Bank Offer Rs 2,000 instant discount on ICICI bank credit cards EMI transaction. No Cost EMI 6 Months Prime Members 3 Months addition screen replacement iQOO 7 Legend Amazon discount coupon Rs 3,000 Exchange Offer Rs 3,000 off Bank Offer Rs 2,000 instant discount on ICICI bank credit cards EMI transaction. No Cost EMI 6 Months Prime Members 3 Months addition screen replacement iQOO Z3 Amazon discount coupon Rs 1,500 Exchange Offer Rs 1,500 off Bank Offer Rs 1,500 instant discount on ICICI bank credit cards EMI transaction. No Cost EMI 6 Months Prime Members 3 Months addition screen replacement

iQOO 7 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series processor coupled with an Intelligent Display Chip. It comes with support for 66W FlashCharge technology. The iQOO 7 series also boasts a triple rear-camera setup, with both iQOO 7 and 7 Legend containing a 48MP OIS Main Rear Camera which meets the user’s comprehensive photography requirements under different scenarios.

The iQOO Z3 packs the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G Mobile Platform, the handset comes with 55W FlashCharge technology, 120Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate for an uninterrupted mobile gaming experience. To prevent the phone from overheating, the Z3 also has a Five-Layer Liquid Cooling System, keeping the device cool even under high-load operations to ensure long-term performance in gaming scenarios.