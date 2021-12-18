iQOO U5 Reportedly Seen on TENAA Certification Website with AMOLED Display and 4,910mAh Battery; Read More

Another iQOO smartphone has reportedly been seen on a certification website suggesting an imminent launch of the device. This time the iQoo U5 smartphone has been seen on the TENAA certification website. The iQoo U5 is expected to be joined by the iQoo U5x. There has been no official statement from Vivo subsidiary iQoo on the debut of the iQoo U5 series as of now. The forthcoming iQOO devices are likely to supersede the 5G-enabled iQoo U3 and iQoo U3X smartphones, which were announced in March. The smartphones in the iQoo U3 series have 6.58-inch displays and 5,000mAh batteries.

iQOO U5 TENAA Listing

The model number V2165A appears on the TEENA listing, which is thought to be the vanilla iQoo U5 smartphone. The forthcoming iQOO U5 is expected to boast a 6.58-inch AMOLED display. A colour depth of 16.7 million colours is also claimed for the display. The reported 2.2GHz chipset is believed to be MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, according to tipster Why Lab. Memory options include 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB, according to the advertisement. In addition, the phone is expected to come with storage options of 128GB and 256GB.

The smartphone is expected to feature a dual-rear camera setup with a 50MP primary camera and 2-megapixels secondary camera with LED flash support. At the front, the iQOO smartphone will have an 8MP front camera.

In addition, the phone has dual SIM capabilities and supports 5G (SA/NSA) and dual 4G VoLTE networks. It features a battery capacity of 4910mAh and supports quick 18W charging. When it comes to connectivity, the typical options will be available, such as Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Wi-Fi Hotspot, Dual Band (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth V5.1, and GPS.

The device is expected to come with light, proximity, and fingerprint sensors. The brand has yet to release an official image or details about the forthcoming smartphone. It is unclear where the fingerprint sensor will be placed. A 3.5 mm audio connection is also believed to be included with this handset.

According to WHY LAB, the iQOO U5 range will also feature the iQOO U5x. The Snapdragon 480+ chip will power the 5G version of the U5x, while the Helio G88 SoC will power the 4G version. In China, the iQOO U5 series is expected to compete with the Redmi Note 11 lineup. Later this month, the U5 series is slated to be released.

