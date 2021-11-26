iQOO U5 with Model Number V2165A Seen on 3C Certification Website with 18W Fast Charging Capability

In China and India, iQOO has been on a roll, releasing mid-range and premium smartphones in both markets. The company debuted its Z-series of mid-range handsets as well as the iQOO 7 flagship smartphone series in the Indian market. The iQOO 8 series is the company's most recent flagship in China. It appears like iQOO is planning to expand the U-series with a new budget smartphone. A new iQOO device has been seen on the 3C website which can be the new iQOO U5.

iQOO U5 3C Listing

According to the 3C website, the iQOO U5 appears to be the brand's next affordable offering, with model number V2165A. The 3C listing does not provide much information, although the device's charging capabilities have been confirmed. On the listing, the iQOO U5 is listed as having 18W rapid charging capability. The certification website solely provides this information. The phone was recently discovered with the identical model number on the IMEI database, confirming the nickname.

According to several online rumours, the smartphone will be released in China in December. The official launch date for iQOO's new U-series smartphone has yet to be confirmed. The upcoming iQOO U5 smartphone could be powered by a 5G CPU, such as MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. A 90Hz IPS LCD and a dual or triple-camera configuration on the rear could possibly be included in the U5. Other features predicted include up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, as well as a 5000mAh battery with 18W rapid charging. It's too early to say whether the phone will be sold outside of China or will remain exclusive to the Chinese market.

The brand is rumoured to be working on a couple of new phones. In the first months of 2022, iQOO is expected to announce the iQOO 9 series, which will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. However, it's possible that iQOO will end the year with two Neo-branded phones, dubbed the iQOO Neo 5s and iQOO Neo6 SE, respectively.

For more tech-related news subscribe to our Youtube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.