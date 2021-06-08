iQOO Z3 5G debuts in India with the Snapdragon 768G processor and aggressive pricing

The iQOO Z3 5G is India’s first smartphone to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G processor. It has been released at a competitive starting price tag of just Rs 19,990.

iQOO has expanded its range of smartphones in India by launching the iQOO Z3 5G. It is the brand’s first iQOO Z series handset in the country. The phone has arrived as India’s first smartphone to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G processor. The other highlights of the iQOO Z3 5G include a square camera module with three primary cameras, a high screen refresh rate, and a large battery with a massive 55W fast charging support.

iQOO Z3 5G specifications and features

Coming to the specs, the iQOO Z3 5G has a 6.58-inch LCD display with full HD+ resolution and a screen refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. The smartphone comes with a high aspect ratio of 20:9 and support for HDR10+ content. Under the helm, the handset has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G processor, which is paired with up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, and the Adreno 620 graphics. The Software-side of the things are taken care of by Android 11-based iQOO UI custom skin.

In the camera department, the iQOO Z3 5G has a 64MP primary camera that has an aperture of f/1.79. There’s also an 8MP 120 wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, apart from a 2MP f/2.4 third sensor. As for selfies and video chatting, there’s a 16MP camera on the front, which is placed inside the waterdrop notch above the screen. The other features of the phone include 5G connectivity, 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, and a 4,400mAh 55W fast-charging battery.

iQOO Z3 5G price in India and availability details

The most affordable variant of the iQOO Z3 5G costs Rs 19,990, and it comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The middle model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage costs Rs 20,990. The most high-end variant has been priced at Rs 22,990, which has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The iQOO Z3 5G certainly carries quite a competitive pricing tag in the country with such loaded features.

To make it an even more lucrative offering, Amazon India will be offering a flat Rs 1,000 discount on the iQOO Z3 5G via Amazon coupons. Also, there’s an additional discount of Rs 1,500 for ICICI credit and debit cardholders. This brings the starting price of the iQOO Z3 5G to just Rs 17,490.

Which is the first Snapdragon 768G SoC-powered phone in India? The recently launched iQOO Z3 5G is the India's first smartphone to utilise the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G processor. What is the price of the iQOO Z3 5G in India? The iQOO Z3 5G comes in three RAM and storage models in India, which are being offered at competitive pricing ranging between Rs 19,990 and Rs 22,990. What are the camera features of the iQOO Z3 5G? The iQOO Z3 5G has a triple camera system at the rear comprising of a 64MP sensor, an 8MP secondary shooter, and a 2MP third lens. What are the display specifications of the iQOO Z3 5G? The iQOO Z3 5G has a 6.58-inch full HD+ display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate, a touch sampling rate of 180Hz, and HDR+ support.

Credits :iQOO

Share your comment ×