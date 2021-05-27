iQOO Z3 5G mid-range smartphone launching soon in India

The iQOO Z3 5G will be arriving as a mid-range 5G smartphone in the Rs 25,000 market segment.

Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO is ready to introduce a new smartphone in India. The company has teased the launch of its first range of iQOO Z series handsets on its Twitter account. The brand hasn’t revealed the exact name of the devices to be released in the country. However, some reports earlier had suggested that the first in the Z series from iQOO in India could be the iQOO Z3 5G. As per the official teaser from the brand, the first offering in the new series will be targeted at the “Gen Z” crowd in the country.

The iQOO Z3 was originally launched in China earlier this year. The phone is a mid-range offering with support for the next-gen 5G networks. The handset offers a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display with full HD+ resolution, HDR10+ support, and a high screen refresh rate of 120Hz. Under the hood, the device packs in the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G processor, which is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of native storage. Software-wise, the phone boots OriginOS, which is based on Android 11.

Talking about the other features, the iQOO Z3 5G comes with a 64MP primary camera at the rear. The rear camera module is also fitted with an 8MP secondary shooter and a 2MP macro shooter. For video calling purposes, the new iQOO Z3 5G has a 16MP camera on the front with support for full HD video recording. The 5G smartphone also offers connectivity features such as 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, and A-GPS. The other features include a USB Type-C port, a 4,400mAh 55W fast-charging battery, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

If the reports are to be believed, the iQOO Z3 5G will be priced at around Rs 25,000 in India. The phone is supposed to help the brand better compete in the mid-range 5G smartphone segment in the country. Currently, the company is selling three handsets in India including the iQOO 3, iQOO 7, and the iQOO 7 Legend. These phones are available at different price points ranging from Rs 31,990 to Rs 44,990. We will bring you more details about the upcoming iQOO Z3 5G at its launch in the coming days, so stay tuned.

