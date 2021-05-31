iQOO Z3 5G will be available from Amazon in India

The iQOO Z3 5G will be India’s first smartphone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G processor.

A few days ago, we reported that Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO is planning to launch a new smartphone in India. Called the iQOO Z3 5G, the company’s upcoming offering will be the first iQOO Z series handset in the country. While iQOO hasn’t yet revealed when it is planning to launch the iQOO Z3 5G, Amazon India has confirmed that the phone will be available through its portal. The microsite of the smartphone on the e-commerce portal has revealed a key feature of the device.

Amazon India’s teaser page will be revealing the fast charging technology of the iQOO Z3 5G on June 1st. On June 2nd, the page will inform you about the camera features of the phone. On June 4th, Amazon will be revealing the full design and display details of the new iQOO smartphone. As revealed by the e-commerce portal, the iQOO Z3 5G will be India’s first handset to offer the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G processor.

As far as the specs are concerned, launched in China earlier this year, the iQOO Z3 5G offers a 6.58-inch full HD+ LCD display with HDR10+support and a 120Hz screen refresh rate. The Snapdragon 768G processor under the hood is accompanied by up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. In the camera department, the phone offers a 64MP main sensor on the back, which is aided by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro sensor.

For selfies and video calling purposes, the iQOO Z3 5G is equipped with a 16MP camera that’s located in the waterdrop notch above the screen. As for the other features, the new iQOO phone offers 5G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.1, dual-band Wi-Fi, a USB Type-C port, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 4,400mAh battery with support for 55W fast charging.

The teasers for the iQOO Z3 5G from the brand on its social media handles suggest that the phone will be targeted towards the Gen Z smartphone users in India. While there’s no word on the official pricing, the rumour mill suggests that it could cost around Rs 25,000 in the country.

What is the processor onboard the iQOO Z3 5G? The iQOO Z3 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G processor. What is the battery capacity of the iQOO Z3 5G? The iQOO Z3 5G smartphone is packed with a 4,400mAh battery. Does the iQOO Z3 5G support fast charging? The iQOO Z3 5G supports a whopping 55W fast charging technology, which can fuel up its 4,400mAh battery very quickly. What is the display size of the iQOO Z3 5G? The iQOO Z3 5G offers a 6.58-inch display that offers full HD+ resolution and a screen refresh rate of 120Hz.

