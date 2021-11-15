iQOO Z5 gets a new avatar with Cyber Grid colour variant

iQOO today announced the launch of an all-new Cyber Grid colour variant of iQOO Z5. The new colour variant will be available for sale at a starting price of INR 23,990 for the 8GB+128GB variant and Rs 26,990 for the 12GB+256GB variant. The new energetic colour showcases a futuristic appeal and will be available for purchase on Amazon.in and iQOO e-store.

Commenting on the launch, Gagan Arora, Director-Marketing – iQOO said, “iQOO Z5 has been created with segment-leading features to offer outstanding performance to our consumers. With an overwhelming response on the launch of iQOO Z5 in India, we decided to delight our consumers with a new Cyber Grid colour variant which will add a futuristic element to the design of the smartphone. The new color and design is created keeping in mind the modern needs of Gen-Z users and is synonymous to iQOO’s attributes of offering exceptional performance.”

The iQOO Z5 is power-packed with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G Mobile Platform, enhanced LPDDR5 & UFS 3.1, 5000mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge and 64 MP AF Main Camera. iQOO Z5 is a true gaming powerhouse with features including 240Hz touch sampling rate, 4D Game Vibration, Linear Motor, High-Res Audio, Dual Speakers and flagship-level Liquid Cooling system for heat reduction, ensuring a truly immersive and long-lasting gaming experience.

As far as cameras are concerned, the handset features a triple rear camera setup with the combination of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor along with an LED flash. Upfront, the smartphone houses a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

The iQOO Z5 5G is juiced by a massive 5,000mAh battery with 44W Flash Charge fast charging support. The handset also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and supports Face Wake facial recognition.