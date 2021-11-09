Is OnePlus manufacturing bombs or smartphones? Another OnePlus Nord 2 blast with serious burns

OnePlus has recently launched the Nord 2 5G in India and the global market. The handset has garnered huge success across the globe but seems that the batch sold in Indian are mostly defective. In the last couple of months, we have reported several cases of the OnePlus Nord 2 5G explosion in India but those incidents luckily didn’t affect the users. But the new incident of the OnePlus Nord 2 has left some major burns for the users. The blast incident was reported on Twitter, Suhit Sharma has shared the images of the victim’s toasted OnePlus Nord 2 5G.

Alongside, the user has also shared the unfortunate images of the victim’s burned leg which seems to be very disturbing. We have contacted the OnePlus India team to get some more information regarding the matter on which the team reverted, “We take such incidents seriously. Our team has already reached out to the user and we are in the process of collecting the details to investigate this further”.

@OnePlus_IN Never expected this from you #OnePlusNord2Blast see what your product have done. Please be prepared for the consequences. Stop playing with peoples life. Because of you that boy is suffering contact asap. pic.twitter.com/5Wi9YCbnj8 — Suhit Sharma (@suhitrulz) November 3, 2021

OnePlus Nord 2 5G blast

The images shared on Twitter shows that the OnePlus Nord 2 has malfunctioned from the left chassis as the device seems to be blasted from the same side. The reason behind the explosion is not yet revealed, but it seems that a faulty battery can play a major role in this. The smartphone was in the right pocket of the owner’s jeans when it exploded.

“Never expected this from you #OnePlusNord2Blast see what your product have done. Please be prepared for the consequences. Stop playing with peoples life. Because of you that boy is suffering contact asap,” reads the tweet.

Furthermore, in the same thread, Sharma clarified that the OnePlus team is constantly in touch with the victim and R&D team to work out the case and resolve the matter as soon as possible. The series of incidents have scared a lot of OnePlus users in India. If you own a OnePlus Nord 2 5G then we recommend you to keep an eye on your phone, in case it's getting overheated.