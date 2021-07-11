ISRO GISAT-1 Geo-Imaging satellite all set to launch on August 12

The weight of the GISAT-1 is around 2,268kg which is slated to launch on August 12 from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

ISRO is all set to back in action as the Indian Space Research Organisation has officially announced that it's going to launch the GSLV-F10 on August 12. According to ISRO, the spacecraft will be onboarding the GISAT-1 Geo-Imaging Satellite. The launch is confirmed to take place at Sriharikota spaceport. This seems to be the second launch from the Bengaluru-headquarter in the COVID-19 scenario of 2021. Back in February 2021, ISRO successfully launched the PSLV-C51 mission with Brazil's earth observation satellite Amazonia-1.



What is ISRO’s GISAT-1 satellite?

The weight of the GISAT-1 is around 2,268kg which is slated to launch on August 12 from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. The spaceport is situated in the Nellore district, which is around 100kms from north Chennai. The satellite was earlier scheduled to launch on March 5 but the launch was postponed due to blast-off. Later the second wave of COVID-19 hit the country and health care became the priority.



The second launch date for the GISAT-1 was scheduled on March 28 but that was also postponed due to some minor issues. Due to the COVID-19 second wave, the launch date became a secret for all the officials at ISRO and now finally the space agency has confirmed the launch.





"We have tentatively planned the GSLV-F10 launch on August 12, at 05.43 am, subject to weather conditions", an ISRO official told P T I.



According to ISRO, GISAT-1 is going to provide real-time monitoring of the Indian sub-continent, under cloud-free conditions. The images of the sub-continents will be monitored by experts and this will help them in keeping an eye on Indian landmass and oceans, especially the Indian borders. Reports claim that the GISAT-1 will be placed in a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit by GSLV-F10. It will be 36,000kms above earth’s equator.

"It's going to be a game-changer in some sense for India," a Department of Space official said. "With onboard high-resolution cameras, the satellite will allow the country to monitor the Indian landmass and the oceans, particularly its borders, continuously,"



The satellite is equipped with high-resolution cameras which are going to provide real-time images of Indian borders and also allow us to monitor natural disasters.

