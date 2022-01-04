Jabra Elite 7 Pro and Elite 7 Active TWS to get multipoint support in a future OTA update

Many people were surprised to learn that Jabra's Elite 7 Pro and Elite 7 Active earbuds didn't support multi-point functionality out of the box when they were announced last year. The feature was available on most of the company's previous earbuds, including the Elite 65t, ELite 75t, and Elite 85t, so it was a surprising omission. Jabra stated at the time of launch that multipoint support would be available via a firmware update in January. And it appears that a new version is on the way.

Jabra announced at CES 2022 that multipoint support for the Jabra Elite 7 Pro and Elite 7 Active will be available soon. The company says it will release an update "in early 2022," but doesn't specify when that will be. But, as the saying goes, it's better late than never.

Multipoint is a fantastic feature for people who need to switch between multiple devices. As the name implies, this feature allows your Bluetooth device to connect to up to two devices at the same time. In theory, you can listen to music on your laptop while also receiving notifications and phone calls on your smartphone.

The Jabra Elite 7 Pro and Elite 7 Active, as well as the Elite 3, were released in August of last year.

The announcement coincided with the release of the Jabra Elite 4 Active, a scaled-down version of the Elite 7 Active. The new TWS has a slightly updated design and physical buttons in place of touch controls. The Elite 4 Active retains active noise cancellation (ANC) and is dust and water-resistant to IP57 standards. On a single charge, the battery life is rated at 7 hours, and with the charging case, it can last up to 28 hours. Google Fast Pair support, Qualcomm aptX codec, Bluetooth 5.2, Alexa support, and more are among the other notable features of the buds.