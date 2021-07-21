Japan achieved the world's fastest internet speed at 319 terabyte

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many countries across the globe to create a lockdown situation which leads to remote working for companies. High-speed internet has become a basic need for people to meet day to day work commitments and it seems that Japan is doing good in terms of high-speed internet. In the latest news, it has been reported that a team of engineers in Japan has achieved record-breaking internet speed. The fast internet speed has been achieved by engineers of the National Institute of Information and Communication Technology (NICT) Japan.

Japan achieved the world's fastest internet speed

The engineers have also published a research note at the International Conference on Optical Fiber Communication. According to the research papers, the team has managed to record a speed of 319 terabits per second (Tb/s) for data transfer. That too for a distance of 3,000 kilometres. Just to let you know the old record for the fastest data transfer was 178 Tb/s the new record is more than double of the previous one.

According to the research note, the engineers of NICT Japan have achieved the new speed by using 4-core optical fiber with a standard outer diameter of 0.125mm. Furthermore, the research suggests that the team has made use of a 552-channel laser which can be operated at different wavelengths.

“We utilize the transmission bandwidth of the S-band, which has not yet been used for further than single span transmission. The combined >120nm transmission bandwidth allowed 552 wavelength-division multiplexed channels by adopting 2 kinds of doped-fiber amplifier together with distributed Raman amplification, to enable recirculating transmission of the wideband signal,” reads the research note.

Furthermore, the team of engineers claimed that they have recorded the fastest data transfer speed without witnessing any performance drop across 3000 kilometers. The report claims that the regular optical fibers used at our homes can also support this fast internet speed, but some tweaks have to be made before that.

