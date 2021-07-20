Jeff Bezos is going to space this evening; here's how to watch the New Shepard making the trip live

Nine days ago, Billionaire Richard Branson made a trip to the edge of space aboard Virgin Galactic’s VSS Unity22 plane. Today, Jeff Bezos, one of the wealthiest people in the world, will be making his first trip to space. The billionaire will be making the trip to the edge of space in his Blue Origin’s New Shepard spaceplane. Bezos, along with his brother Mark, 82-year-old former pilot Wally Funk, and 18-year-old Oliver Daemen will go beyond the Karman Line at 6.30 pm IST.

Jeff Bezos will be going to the edge of space along with three crew members

Bezos will be going for a planned 11-minute trip to space in the New Shepard spacecraft from Blue Origin’s Launch Site One in the West Texas desert. Notably, the 18-year-old Oliver Daemen will be the world’s youngest astronaut to date. Blue Origin will be live streaming Bezos’ trip to space on its YouTube channel, which you can watch by hitting the play button below. The streaming for the trip will go live at 5 pm today.

After the planned liftoff at 6.30 pm, the New Shepard will surpass 62 miles in altitude within three minutes. At about four minutes into the trip, the capsule will reach the top of its flight path and the astronauts will spend a few minutes in weightlessness. At about eight minutes into the flight, the rocket booster of the New Shepard will land on a nearby ground pad. Lastly, at approx. 11 minutes, the New Shepard crew capsule will land nearby with its deployed parachutes.

After the planned trip, the hatch of the New Shepard will open at around 22 minutes and astronauts will get out. After approx. in two hours, Jeff Bezos and other astronauts will hold a press conference to reveal their experience of the trip to the edge of space.

"People keep asking if I’m nervous. I’m not really nervous, I’m excited. I’m curious. I want to know what we`re going to learn," Bezos told the "CBS This Morning" program. "We’ve been training. This vehicle is ready. This crew is ready. This team is amazing," Bezos said. "We just feel really good about it."

Blue Origin’s plans after the first crewed flight to space

After Bezos and other crew members go to space later today, the next flight of the New Shepard is expected to take place at some point in September or October this year. The company is expected to open ticket sales for the trip to space soon after Bezos flies later today. Apart from that, Blue Origin is also eying to reach the moon in the coming years.