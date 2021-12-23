Jingle all the way this Christmas with best deals on these gadgets; Read more

We are in the last week of this year and the festival of mistletoe is around the corner. Time is running out, and we are left with only a few days of holiday shopping. It’s the time of year when you might wish to bring home the happiness for which you have waited so long. No matter where you are in your holiday shopping process, you probably need a helping hand to find some of the best year-ender deals. So, being the Santa Claus of this season, Flipkart and Amazon are coming to town with a note of happiness, carrying the best deals on 50-inch and 43-inch Smart TVs in their sacks.

We are certain of the smile that you would get after having a look at the list which we have specially curated, keeping your best interest in our mind:

Westinghouse UHD 55-inch model, Price - Rs 32,999 (Exclusively on Amazon)

A very well-designed 55-inch Westinghouse TV has an ultra-thin bezel powered by Android 9. The device comes with a 40W speaker output, offers HDR10, 2GB of RAM, Surround Sound Technology, 500 nits of brightness, 8GB of Rom, and 2 speakers. It has In-built Chromecast & Airplay that supports 1000+ Apps, access to more than 6000 Plus Apps and Games like Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee5, Sony LIV, and Google Play Store with 500,000 Plus TV Shows. It also has 5.0 Bluetooth, 2 USB ports, 3 HDMI ports, and an ARM Cortex A53 processor.

Blaupunkt 43-inch Cybersound premium 4K Android TV, Price 30,999 (Exclusively on Flipkart) - Rs 27,999

This trusted premium brand has a 50W speaker output and also features a bezel-less design. It also comes with features like Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio and 4 speakers. It uses Dolby MS12 sound technology, which, the company says, can decode and improve Dolby Atmos. To enhance your watching experience, it has Dolby Digital Plus powered sound technology. The model is powered by the latest Android 10 and it is inbuilt with 2GB of RAM and an 8GB ROM.

Nothing ear (1) Bluetooth Headset, Price – Rs 6,999

With wireless charging compatible with all Qi chargers, stay connected with your loved ones or listen to music on the go with the Nothing ear (1) Earbuds. Built with a powerful 11.6 mm driver, these earbuds deliver an immersive experience. And, even when you’re waiting at the airport or in any other noisy environment, you can easily tune out the world with these earbuds’ Active Noise Cancellation modes. Moreover, integrated with three high-definition microphones and Clear Voice Technology, these earbuds make sure that your voice is clearly heard.

Acer Nitro Ryzen 5 Hexa Core 5600H gaming laptop, Price – Rs 69,990

Conquer games and tasks alike with an AMD Ryzen series 5000 mobile processor and up to a GeForce RTX 3080. Go all out on speed with two slots for M.2 PCIe/SATA SSDs and up to 32 GB of DD24 3200 RAM. Built with the latest breakthrough 7nm processor technology. The AMD Ryzen 5000 series mobile processor is one of the most advanced processors to deliver you bleeding-edge efficiency while remaining quiet. The GPU delivers the ultimate performance for gamers and creators.

Canon EOS 200D II DSLR Camera EF-S18-55mm, Price – Rs 51,174

Is photography one of your passions? Bring home this EOS 200D from Canon. This is Canon’s lightest DSLR that features a vari-angle LCD touch screen. It features a 24.1-megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor and a DIGIC 8 processor that captures stunning images. The EOS 200D II also has a lot of other features that make everyday photography a lot easier.

