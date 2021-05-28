Jio and Itel partner to launch a 4G phone priced below Rs 4,000

Jio and Itel have launched the Itel A23 Pro, which originally costs Rs 4,999, but is being offered at just Rs 3,899 for Jio users.

Chinese handset manufacturer Itel and the telecom operator Reliance Jio have collaborated to launch an affordable 4G smartphone in the country. The two brands have launched the Itel A23 Pro, which priced below Rs 4,000 under an offer from Reliance Jio. While the device originally carries a retail price of Rs 4,999, it can be purchased for just Rs 3,899. In addition, Reliance Jio users purchasing the phone will be entitled to other benefits of up to Rs 3,000 from partner brands like MakeMyTrip, Goibibo, and OYO. The Itel A23 Pro will be available to buy at Reliance Digital Stores, MyJio stores, and Reliance Digital’s website and stores, starting from June 1st.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Itel A23 Pro is an entry-level offering based on Android 10 (Go Edition). The phone comes pre-loaded with light versions of major Google apps such as Google Go, Gmail Go, YouTube Go, Google Maps Go, and Files Go. The handset is fitted with a 5-inch FWVGA display bearing a resolution of 480 x 854 pixels and a pixel density of 196 pixels per inch. Powering the budget device is a quad-core Unisoc SC9832E processor, which provides a clock speed of 1.4GHz. The chipset is paired with a Mali T820 graphics processor, 1GB of RAM, and 8GB of native storage, which can be further increased up to 32GB by inserting a microSD card.

In the camera department, the Itel A23 Pro offers a single 2MP camera on the back, which is housed in a rectangular module alongside the LED flash unit. The device is also equipped with a 0.3MP selfie camera, which is placed in the middle of the top bezel of the screen. In terms of connectivity, the Itel A23 Pro offers support for 4G LTE, dual-SIM slots, Wi-Fi, VoLTE (voice over LTE), Bluetooth, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

While the Itel A23 Pro doesn't have a fingerprint sensor, it does support face unlock functionality for security. A decent 2,400mAh battery keeps the whole package running. Lastly, the budget phone can be purchased in Lake Blue and Sapphire Blue colour options.

