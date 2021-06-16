Jio Fiber prepaid plans; every monthly tariff from Rs 399 to Rs 8,499 detailed

Reliance Jio’s broadband service Jio Fiber offers several monthly plans, which offer unlimited internet speeds of up to 1Gbps and unlimited voice calls.

Emerging telecom operator Reliance Jio’s Jio Fiber is one of the most popular fiber optics-based broadband services in the country. Ever since the company introduced its fiber broadband service last year, it has been offering high-speed broadband services at aggressive pricing, apart from a range of other benefits. The telco offers a number of monthly prepaid plans for its subscribers. These tariffs cost as low as Rs 399 for the most basic plan and go up to Rs 8,499 for the most expensive monthly recharge.

If you are an existing Jio Fiber consumer and looking for the best monthly prepaid plan, then here’s the complete breakdown of all the Jio Fiber prepaid plans below.

Jio Fiber Rs 399 monthly prepaid plan

This is the most affordable monthly prepaid plan from Jio Fiber. In this tariff, both the download and upload speed are rated at 30Mbps. Just like other Jio Fiber plans, this pack also offers unlimited high-speed broadband and unlimited voice calls for 30 days. This tariff from Jio Fiber doesn’t come with a subscription to any OTT content services.

Jio Fiber Rs 699 monthly prepaid plan

Coming to the second monthly prepaid plan from Jio Fiber, the Rs 699 tariff offers a speed of 100Mbps – both download and upload. For the duration of 30 days, you get unlimited internet and unlimited free voice calls.

Jio Fiber Rs 999 monthly prepaid plan

This monthly prepaid plan from Jio Fiber offers slightly higher download and upload speeds of 150Mbps as compared to the previous packs. This tariff also comes with a free subscription of 14 OTT apps worth Rs 1,000 monthly subscription. These apps includes Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Sun NXT, Voot Select, Voot Kids, ALTBalaji, Hoichoi, ShemarooMe, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Eros Now, JioCinema, and JioSaavn.

Jio Fiber Rs 1,499 to Rs 8,499 monthly prepaid plans

The Jio Fiber broadband service’s Rs 1,499 prepaid tariff provides unlimited data at 300Mbps download and upload speeds. Just like the Rs 999 plan, it comes with a subscription to Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Sun NXT, Voot Select, Voot Kids, ALTBalaji, Hoichoi, ShemarooMe, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Eros Now, JioCinema, and JioSaavn. This tariff also provides a subscription to Netflix’s basic plan.

The Jio Fiber Rs 2,499 and Rs 3,999 prepaid plans offer a subscription of Netflix standard plan, apart from the other OTT apps. These plans offer unlimited high-speed broadband at 500Mbps and 1Gbps respectively. The most expensive Jio Fiber plan of Rs 8,499 comes with the subscription of Netflix premium, apart from other apps. This tariff provides a total of 6,600GB of data for 30 days at 1Gbps download and upload speeds.

It’s worth noting that all of the Jio Fiber prepaid plans priced between Rs 1,499 and Rs 8,499 have one year of subscription to Amazon Prime Video as opposed to one month available with the other tariffs.

