Jio introduces Freedom plans with no daily data limit, available starting from Rs 127

Apart from the data benefits, Reliance Jio’s Freedom plans also provide unlimited calls to all networks, 100 SMS per day, and access to Jio’s premium app suite.

India’s leading telecom operator Reliance Jio has introduced its range of new Jio Freedom plans. Available for Jio’s prepaid users, the new tariffs from the company have no upper cap on the daily data use. Under these plans, Jio users can essentially exhaust the data offered in any number of days or all at once during the validity. There are a total of five new plans, which are priced between Rs 127 and Rs 2,397. The most affordable tariff offers 12GB of data, while the most expensive plan provides a total of 365 of data. So, here’s the complete breakdown of all the new Jio Freedom plans.

Jio Rs 127 Freedom plan

The cheapest of the new tariffs, the Jio Rs 127 Freedom plan provides a total of 12GB of high-speed data. The pack comes with a validity of 15 days. In addition, you get unlimited voice calls to all the networks, 100 SMS per day, and access to Jio’s premium app suite.

Jio Rs 247 Freedom plan

The Rs 247 Freedom plan from Reliance Jio offers 25GB of 4G data, which you can utilise at once or during its validity of 30 days. Just like the Rs 127 Freedom plan, the Rs 247 tariff also provides unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, and subscription to Jio’s content apps.

Jio Rs 447 and Rs 597 Freedom plans

Jio’s Rs 447 and Rs 597 Freedom plans provide 50GB and 75GB of data respectively. The former has a validity of 60 days, while the latter’s benefits can be available for 90 days.

Jio Rs 2397 Freedom plan

This is the most expensive plan of the lot. The pack comes with a whopping 365GB of data benefits, which you can utilise in 365 days. Just like the other plans, the Jio Rs 2,397 Freedom plan also offers unlimited calling benefits, access to Jio’s apps, and 100 SMS per day.

As mentioned above, all these tariffs provide access to Jio’s premium app suite, which include JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

Which plans from Jio offer data without limit? Reliance Jio's Freedom plans for prepaid users have no upper data cap, which are available starting from Rs 127. What are the benefits of Jio's Rs 247 freedom plan for prepaid users? Jio's Rs 247 freedom plan provides a total of 25GB of highspeed 4G data for 30 days. Which is Jio's cheapest prepaid plan without daily usage limit? Reliance Jio's Rs 127 Freedom plan is the most affordable pack without any limit on internet usage.

