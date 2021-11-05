Jio Phone Next Now Available at Jio Retail Platforms; Read More to Know How to Order One

Jio phone Next, Reliance Jio's much-anticipated low-cost smartphone, has gone on sale. The smartphone was created in collaboration with Google and can be ordered via jio.com, JioMart Digital stores, or a Whatsapp message. The JioPhone Next costs INR 1,999, and Jio has introduced monthly payment plans ranging from INR 300 to INR 600 each month, plus an INR 501 processing fee. For INR 300, you get 5GB of data and 100 minutes of voice time per month with the cheapest Always-on plan. On the other side, the XXL plan costs INR 550 for 24 months and provides 2.5GB of internet every day as well as unlimited voice conversations.

The first step in receiving a JioPhone Next is registering your interest with a valid email and cellphone number on Reliance's official website. Send a message to the official JioMart Digital Offers number "7018270182" on WhatsApp to reserve your JioPhone Next.

Once you've registered, Reliance will offer you a one-time password that will serve as your unique key to purchasing a JioPhone Next from a Reliance store or having it delivered to your home. Free shipping is also available from Reliance for a limited time.

Reliance Jio Payment Plans

Always on Plan: Rs 300 for 24 months * Rs 350 for 18 months, 5GB data and 100 minutes of talk time per month

Large Plan: Rs 450 for 24 months, Rs 500 for 18 months, 1.5GB data per day plus unlimited phone calls

XL Plan: Rs 500 per month for 24 months, Rs 550 per month for 18 months, 2GB of data per month plus unlimited voice calls.

XXL Plan: Rs 550 for 24 months, Rs 600 for 18 months, 2.5 GB data per month plus unlimited voice calls

Jio will also charge Rs 501 as a processing fee for all the plans.

Jio Phone Next Specifications

The JioPhone Next features a 5.45-inch HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 engine, 2GB RAM, and 32GB expandable storage. Pragati OS is an optimised version of Android that runs on this device. A front-facing 8MP camera and a rear-facing 13MP camera are included. The battery has a capacity of 3,500 mAh and is charged through micro-USB. The JioPhone Next will be preinstalled with a variety of Jio and Google apps, as well as voice assistant, read out loud, translate, and night mode image.

