Jio tests the Redmi Note 11T for 5G

While many 5G-enabled smartphones have been released in India, the country has yet to turn on its first commercial network. The government is still working on the spectrum auction that will determine which carriers will have access to which frequencies.

However, Reliance is testing the Redmi Note 11T for the next generation network it seems.

In a lab trial, the carrier and phone maker put the device through its paces, trying out various usage scenarios. According to the two companies, the phone produced "outstanding results."

It supports seven 5G bands: n1, n3, n5, n8, n28, n40 and n78 for standalone (SA) operation and n1, n3, n40, n78 in non-standalone (NSA) mode (NSA mode leverages the existing 4G infrastructure, which helps simplify the deployment of 5G).

The Redmi Note 11T is expected to be based on the standard Redmi Note 11, with the Dimensity 810 chipset providing 5G capabilities (6 nm). The phone will have a 6.6-inch 90-Hz IPS LCD on the front, a 50-megapixel main camera on the back, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera on the front, as well as a 5,000-mAh battery with 33-watt fast charging. For the T-model, some details may change, but it should be largely the same device as the vanilla 11.

Amazon India will help premiere the Redmi Note 11T 5G on November 30 (Tuesday next week). The Note 11 is also available as the Poco M4 Pro 5G globally.