Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best unlimited prepaid plans with 84 days validity compared

Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vi (Vodafone and India combined) are amongst the biggest telecom operators in India at the moment. All these operators cater to millions of prepaid and postpaid subscribers across the country. Thanks to the competition between the telcos, the consumers in India have a handful of lucrative monthly or long term prepaid or postpaid plans to choose from. Many phone users are known for opting for a long-term validity plan, which offers them daily data and calling benefits. So here in this post, we have compared the best unlimited prepaid plans with 84 days of validity from Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vi.

Best Jio unlimited prepaid plans with 84 days validity

India’s leading telecom operator, Reliance Jio offers a handful of prepaid plans with 84 days validity. These are available starting from Rs 599 and go up to Rs 999.

Jio Rs 599 prepaid plan

This is the most affordable unlimited prepaid plan with 84 days validity from Jio, which costs around Rs 7 per day. Apart from unlimited calls to all telecom networks, this tariff provides you 2GB of data per day, apart from 100 SMS/day. Post the daily data limit, you are entitled to unlimited data at 64 Kbps. This plan essentially provides a total of 168GB of high-speed 4G data for 84 days. The same pack also offers a free subscription to Jio’s premium app suite.

Jio Rs 777 prepaid plan

This plan from Jio offers 1.5GB of daily data per day for a period of 84 days, which brings it to a total of 131GB for the period, apart from unlimited calling. This is one of the most attractive plans from the leading operator for those looking for additional content services. This tariff provides access to one year of access to Disney+ Hotstar, in addition to Jio’s premium suite of apps.

Jio Rs 999 prepaid pack

This is the most expensive prepaid tariff from the telecom operator with a validity of 84 days. Notably, this one offers 3GB of data per day, which means you get a total of 252GB for the entire duration of the pack.

Best Airtel unlimited prepaid plans with 84 days validity

Airtel Rs 598 prepaid plan

Airtel’s Rs 598 plan offers you 1.5GB of data per day, apart from the unlimited calling to all networks, apart from 100 free SMS. Notably, the same tariff also gets you access to one month of Amazon Prime access, Airtel Xstream subscription, free Hellotunes, Wynk music among others.

Airtel Rs 698 prepaid pack

Apart from unlimited calls to all networks, the Airtel Rs 698 prepaid pack provides you with 2GB of data per day. This results in about 168GB of total high speed 4G data. Similar to the previous Rs 598 pack, you also get access to one month of Amazon Prime Video, Airtel Xstream, Hellotunes, Wynk music among others.

Best Vi (Vodafone Idea) unlimited prepaid plans with 84 days validity

The newly formed company called Vi after the merger of Vodafone and Idea also provides many prepaid plans, for those looking for data benefits as well as unlimited calling.

Vi Rs 599 prepaid tariff

Vi (Vodafone Idea)’s the most affordable prepaid plan with 84 days of validity provides 1.5GB of data per day for the whole duration. Apart from the unlimited calling, the same pack also delivers 100 SMS per day. The other benefits of the same plan include access to Vi Movies and TV.

Vi Rs 699 prepaid plan

This plan from the company provides you with a massive 4GB of data per day for 84 days, which results in 336GB of high-speed 4G data. The same plan also offers unlimited calling to all the networks in the country. In addition, you get access to the premium on the go content from the brand with this plan.

Which is the best 84 days validity plan from Airtel in India? Airtel is offering up to 2GB of 4G data with its Rs 698 prepaid tariff plan in India. There's also a Rs 598 prepaid plan that provides 1.5GB of data per day. Which is the best 84 days validity plan from Jio in India? The telecom operator Jio is providing many prepaid plans with 84 days validity that cost from Rs 599 to Rs 999, depending on the benefits. Which is the best 84 days validity plan from Vi? Vi's Rs 599 prepaid plan is one of the most affordable in the country that provides 1.5GB of data per day and unlimited calling.

