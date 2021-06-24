JioPhone Next goes official as an ultra-affordable Android phone, pricing is secret for now

The newly launched ultra-affordable 4G smartphone comes with features like a voice assistant which will help you use the phone hands-free. All you need to know.

Reliance Jio at its 44th Annual General Meeting has launched its most awaited ultra-affordable 4G smartphone called the JioPhone Next in collaboration with Google. The newly launched 4G handset is intended to move the majority of users from the 2G network to the 4G network. Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director has confirmed that the handset uses an optimised version of the Android operating system, making it easier for all to use.

“It is ultra-affordable and packs cutting-edge features. It will be available in the market from Ganesh Chaturthi, 10th September,'' says Mukesh Ambani at the Reliance AGM 2021. Further, he states that he is pleased to announce that Google and Jio have joined hands to develop the JioPhone Next. The newly launched affordable 4G smartphone is said to ship with both Google and Jio suite.

JioPhone Next specifications and features

The newly launched ultra-affordable 4G smartphone comes with features like a voice assistant which helps you using the phone just by sending voice commands. The handset also offers automatic read-aloud of screen text so in case you don’t want to read the text then the phone will do that job, just make sure it’s not reading your personal or confidential text publicly.





Just in case you want to translate languages then the JioPhone Next will help you in doing that thanks to the built-in language translation feature. It seems the smartphone will use Google translator to make this possible. As far as cameras are concerned, the newly launched phone is said to come with a smart camera sensor with augmented reality features. Looking at the teaser image shared at the AGM 2021, the camera module is placed at the centre-top of the rear panel.



The affordable 4G smartphone doesn’t seem to feature any fingerprint scanner, which means you have to keep a complex pattern or password lock to keep your phone sure. The JioPhone Next ships with a thick chin and top bezels, now you can’t expect a bezel-less display from an affordable Jio smartphone. Apart from the important specifications like processor, battery, display size, camera configuration, and more, the Reliance chairman shared everything about the phone.

JioPhone Next price and availability



The price of the JioPhone Next is still a mystery because Mukesh Ambani chooses to keep it a secret until Ganesh Chaturthi. But he promised that the phone will be launched at an affordable price point. Further, he revealed that the handset will be available for sale on September 10th, 2021. So stay tuned to know the exact price and specifications of the newly launched JioPhone Next.

When JioPhone Next is going to be available in India? The JioPhone Next will be launched at an affordable price point and will be available for grabs in India from September 10th, 2021. What are the USP of JioPhone Next? The newly launched ultra-affordable 4G smartphone comes with features like a voice assistant which will help you use the phone hands-free. What are the camera specifications of the JioPhone Next? The newly launched phone is said to come with a smart camera sensor with augmented reality features.

Credits :Jio

Share your comment ×