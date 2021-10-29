JioPhone Next launched in India; Specs, price and more

Reliance launched the JioPhone Next partnering with Google in India. The price of this newly launched handset is revealed and the device will be available from Diwali. The telecom giant, Reliance has partnered with Google to unveil the new JioPhone Next which can be purchased on easy EMI options that is being offered by the company itself. This device runs on PragatiOS and is based on Android. It packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 chipset, 13 megapixel camera and a new Translate Now feature. Scroll down to know more about this device.

JioPhone Next: Specifications

The newly launched JioPhone Next runs on an Android based PragatiOS and sports a 5.45 inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1440 pixel and Corning Gorilla Glass 3. This device packs a quad core Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 chipset with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage capacity that can be expanded up to 512 GB using a microSD card inserted through a dedicated slot provided on the device by the company.

On the camera front, the handset sports a primary camera sensor of 13 megapixel at the back that includes portrait mode and the front camera sensor is 8 megapixel. On the connectivity front, the device has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v4.1 connection, dual sim, Micro-USB port and 3.5 mm headphone jack.

The all new JioPhone Next smartphone arrives with Google Assistant support that allows the users to operate the device by voice commands and a Read Aloud feature that reads out the on screen content.

JioPhone Next: Price and availability in India

JioPhone Next will cost you Rs 6,499; however, the users can purchase this handset by paying just Rs 1,999 initially and rest on EMI. The handset will be available from 4th November and the users will have to register from the Jio store or the official website of the company.

The company is offering easy EMI plans for 18 months and 24 months which includes data and voice benefits from Jio.

The EMI plans to purchase a JioPhone Next-

Always on plan

Under this plan the customers will have to pay Rs 350 per month for 18 months or Rs 300 per month for 24 months. This plan includes 5 GB Data and 100 minutes of calling per month.

Large plan

The customers will have to pay Rs 500 per month for 18 months or Rs 450 per month for 24 months if they are opting for this plan. This plan includes 1.5 GB per day data and unlimited voice calling.

XL plan

The users can pay Rs 500 per month for 24 months or Rs 550 per month for 18 months under this plan.They will get 2 GB per day data and unlimited voice calling benefits.

XXL plan

The customers will have to pay Rs 600 per month for 18 months and Rs 550 per month for 24 months to purchase the JioPhone next under this plan. In addition they will get Rs 2.5 GB per day data and unlimited voice calling.

The customers need to pay Rs 501 as processing fees to avail these plans. For more tech related news subscribe to our Youtube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.