JioPhone Next pre-booking might start this week; expected specs and price

At the Reliance Annual General Meeting Jio announced its most affordable smartphone in collaboration with Google. The telco didn’t reveal much about the handset but it seems that soon we are going to witness the launch. According to the ongoing rumour mills, Jio is gearing up for the launch of the affordable JioPhone Next. As per the official announcement, the handset is expected to debut in the Indian market on September 10th and we are almost there. In the latest development, it has been reported that the telco will start taking pre-orders for the JioPhone Next this week. Let's have a closer look at the latest rumours.

JioPhone Next pre-orders rumours



As per the latest reports, Reliance Jio is in talks with the retail partners to start the pre-orders for the JioPhone Next. At the 44th Annual General Meeting, the telco confirmed that the smartphone will be launched on Ganesh Chaturthi and on September 10th. So we can safely assume that the company will launch the device on the same.



As we all know, Jio is known for its competitive marketing strategy and it has already disrupted the telecom industry when it entered the market. It seems the company is going to play the same tricks as far as budget segment smartphone markets are concerned. Players like Xiaomi, Realme, Vivo, Oppo, Poco, and more have to plan their strategy because Jio might play the game based on made in India products and anti-China products sentiments.



JioPhone Next expected specifications



As far as specifications are concerned, the JioPhone Next is tipped to arrive with a custom Google Android version operating system. The handset is said to be powered by the 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 chipset and bags a 2,500mAh battery. The upcoming JioPhone Next is expected to flaunt a 5.5-inch display with a 13-megapixel rear-camera setup and a 2-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls.



JioPhone Next expected price



The company is yet to reveal the price of the JioPhone Next and for the official pricing, we need to wait until September 10th, 2021. As per rumour mills, the company is tipped to launch the JioPhone Next under Rs 5,000 mark which is going to give strong competition to the existing player.