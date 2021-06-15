JioPhone recharge plans, every tariff from Rs 39 to Rs 749 detailed

All of the JioPhone recharge plans offer unlimited calling to all networks, data benefits, and a subscription to Jio’s premium applications like JioTV and JioCinema.

The JioPhone is a highly affordable feature phone that comes with a number of smart services. There are two versions of the handset on offer – one with a T9 keyboard and another featuring a QWERTY keyboard. With the JioPhone, the leading telecom operator in the country targets the consumers who are looking for a budget 4G phone. Apart from being a low-cost device, the JioPhone is also available with some of the most affordable monthly voice-calling and data plans. These tariffs can be grabbed for as low as just Rs 39 with a validity of 14 days.

Here we have compiled the list of all the JioPhone recharge plans, so you can choose the one that suits your needs better.

JioPhone recharge plans under Rs 100

Reliance Jio offers three plans for the JioPhone under Rs 100 in denominations of Rs 39, Rs 69, and Rs 75. The most affordable plan costs Rs 39 which provides 100MB of data per day and unlimited voice calls to all networks for 14 days. The Rs 69 JioPhone tariff pack has the same validity as the Rs 39 plan, but it provides 0.5GB of data per day, resulting in a total of 7GB data.

Lastly, the Rs 75 JioPhone recharge plan offers 0.1GB of data per day + 200MB extra data for 28 days. So the pack provides 3GB of data for a month, apart from 50 SMSes.

JioPhone recharge plans under Rs 200

Moving on to other tariffs, there’s a pack that costs Rs 125, which provides 0.5GB of data per day, unlimited calls, and 300 SMSes for 28 days. This recharge plan provides a total of 14GB of data for its duration. The Rs 155 JioPhone pack offers 1GB of data every day for 28 days and 100 SMSes/ day. The last tariff for the phone under Rs 200 costs Rs 185. The all-in-one plan provides 2GB of data per day and 100 SMSes/day for a validity of 28 days.

JioPhone Rs 749 recharge pack

This is the most expensive recharge plan for the JioPhone. This tariff has a validity of 336 days and provides unlimited calls and 50 SMS/28 days. The recharge pack provides a total of 24GB of high-speed data. With the pack, you get 2GB of data for every 28 days during the whole duration.

JioPhone plans additional benefits

All the aforementioned JioPhone plans are also bundled with free subscription of JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCloud services. Notably, all of these recharge plans are offered under a buy one get one offer. So you will get an additional recharge plan of the same value for absolutely free.

