Joe Biden's Venmo incident forces Venmo to introduce new Privacy features

Venmo introduces new privacy features after President Joe Biden's Venom profile is found within a few minutes by another user.

The New York Times had recently published a story on the POTUS. The Story stated that, according to an Advisor of Joe Baiden, Baiden had recently used Venmo to transfer money to his grandchildren. Once the New York Times story went online, journalists successfully located President Joe Biden's Venom profile, within minutes from the Story going online. They were able to find his account as Venom had every users 'Friend List" visible to the public. The journalists were able to find President Joe Biden's account by simply accessing President's children and grandchildren's accounts.

Once the news of journalists successfully locating the Presidents Venmo account went viral. Venmo released a statement that they will be updating their privacy features to provide better user security. Even before the official announcement, software developer Jane Manchun Wong said that Venmo is already working on developing a privacy tool. The tool will allow users to tweak privacy settings.

How to enable the privacy setting?

To enable the privacy setting, click on the icon with three stacked lines. The Icon can be found in the top right corner of the main feed. Once the icon is tapped, the user should be able to find the option "Settings". Under "Settings" select "Privacy". Under "Privacy" select "Friend List". Here you can choose if you wish to have your profile visible under other users friend list.

What is Venmo

Venmo is a mobile payment service, similar to Google Play or Paytm in India. The PayPal owned Venmo was launched in 2009 and was targeted towards the youth who wanted to split dinner bills or rent. For the online transaction to take place, both the sender and the receiver have to be in the USA. As of 2018, Venmo has handled transactions amounting to 159 Billion dollars.

