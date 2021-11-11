Just Corseca launches three new range of smartwatches; Price and features

Just Corseca, the new-age technology-driven gadgets brand, has announced the launch of an exclusive range of Smartwatches to reinforce its position in the fitness segment. The company has launched three new variants with distinct features of heart rate monitor, body temperature tracker, sedentary alerts, blood saturation tracker, heart rate monitor besides weather info and music control. The value-for-money products come with a one-year returnable policy.

As the smartwatch industry is fast-paced and registering a growth of 110 percent YoY in 2021, Just Corseca aspires to be in the top league, fuelled by the warm response received by consumers and trade alike.

The newly launched smartwatches are as under:

RAY K'ANABIS

Equipped with a magnetic charging USB cable, 400mAh lithium polymer battery with up to 20 days of standby time. FULL HD IPS LCD SCREEN 1.28-inch 240x240 pixels screen with the single built body with Hi-fi calling function. It comes with a Blood pressure, Blood saturation tracker, Heart rate monitor, Menstrual cycle monitor, Drink water reminder, Multiple Sports modes. It has advanced HR sensors for accurate and effective heart rate monitoring, helping you live a healthier life. Calls are now made easy with a dual module and a built-in microphone and speaker, answer your incoming calls or you can dial your desired contact right from your wrist. One can now choose their favourite music on their wrist.

The Ray K’anabis starts from Rs 8,999 and it will be available for sale via online and offline stores.

Stayfit Jive

It comprises more practical tools such as alarm clocks, stopwatch, timer, camera control, music controller, sedentary reminder, adjustable brightness, finds the phone. It is a perfect gift of choice to make people live more healthy, more active and more convenient. It has an all-time heart rate monitor and sleep tracker: 24/7 heart rate monitoring allows you to check your heart rate anytime, and better understand your heart rate trends. It also consists of an automatic sleep tracking of your deep, light, and awake sleep patterns and provides a comprehensive analysis of your sleep quality (deep sleep, light sleep and wake up time) to help you get a better understanding of your health and make reasonable adjustments to your lifestyle.

FULL HD Dual curved Screen IPS LCD screen with 1.69 inches and 240x280 Px. 200 mAh battery with 7 days of functioning time and 15 days of standby. In-app notifications and Call notifications. It has multiple Sports modes with Accelerometer, gyroscope and sleep monitor for accuracy.

The Stayfit Jive starts with a price point of Rs 7, 499, the newly launched smartphone will be available for sale via online and offline stores.

SPORTIVO

It is designed to keep an eye on your fitness and health, the SPORTIVO can monitor your heart rate, count steps, track calories, monitor sleep, blood oxygen, and more. It works as a compass to help you maintain physical wellness. It comprises of 220 mAh battery with 8 days of functioning time and 15 days of standby. It has multiple Sports modes with Accelerometer, gyroscope and sleep monitor for accuracy. One can get all their messages and notifications straight on your wrist with intuitive customizable vibrations. The watch is equipped with a 2.5D curved glass IPS LCD screen with 240x280 px, metallic frame and TPU band, 1.69-inch full touch display with elegant and fashionable design. The smartwatch has 4 dials readily available to choose from and many more in the app, to define your personal style. One can also check their incoming calls and reject them when they are occupied, now they won't miss any important messages and calls anymore. The smartwatch is launched in India at Rs 5, 499 available online and offline stores.