Kodak CA Pro Android TV with Google Assistant launched in India; Specs, price and more

Kodak launched the CA Pro Android TV in India. The newly launched Android TV has two variants, 43 inch and 50 inch display sizes, and runs on Android 10 operating system. The device features crystal clear 4K Ultra HD displays and has a sound output of 40 W. Both the variants of this smart Android TV have support for Dolby MS12 and DTS TruSurround features. It has a metallic design and supports 5 GHz internet bandwidth. Scroll down to know more about the Kodak CA Pro Android TV.

Kodak CA Pro Android TV: Specifications and features

The newly launched CA Pro Android TV from Kodak features a 43 inch and 50 inch display with 4K Ultra HD. The device is powered by an ARM A53 chipset and runs on Android 10.

On the connectivity front, this smart Android TV has dual band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5 connection, HDMI 3 and USB 2.0. The Android TV from Kodak is compatible with Chromecast and delivers a 40 W sound output with Dolby Audio. The company has offered support for devices such as mouse, keyboard, headphones, game controller and speakers.

The all new Kodak CA Pro Android TV supports DTS TruSurround and Dolby MS12 and features a metallic frame with bezel-less design. The company has offered 6,000 apps and games such as Sony LIV, Hotstar, Zee5, Amazon Prime Video and more, with the Android TV. You can download and update the apps from Google Play Store on the TV itself. There are dedicated keys provided for YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Google Play on the remote.

Kodak CA Pro Android TV: Price and Availability in India

The Kodak CA Pro Android TV has two variants, the 43 inch display size variant is priced at Rs 27,999 while the 50 inch display size variant will cost you Rs 33,999. Both the variants of Kodak CA Pro Android TV will be available during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale starting from 3rd November. Flipkart had however given early access to the Flipkart Plus customers and both the variants were sold out.

For more tech related news subscribe to our YouTube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.