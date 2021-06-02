Latest leak reveals Realme GT 5G’s RAM, storage, pricing, and colour options for global markets

The Realme GT 5G’s global variant could be available with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

A few days ago, Realme quietly listed the Realme GT 5G smartphone as a “coming soon” device on its website in India. Now it looks like that apart from India, Realme is also planning to launch the Realme GT 5G in the European market very soon. Ahead of the launch in Europe, the popular gadget tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has revealed the RAM and storage variants, pricing, and colour model details of the device for Europe. The same memory configuration variants of the Realme GT 5G are also expected to be launched in the Indian market.

Realme GT 5G global variants and pricing

As per the tipster, the Realme GT 5G’s global variant, at least the one in Europe, will be available in two RAM and storage variants. The base model of the phone will have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while the higher-end variant will have 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The former is said to cost €400 (~Rs 35,600), while the latter is touted to be available for €450 (~Rs 40,000) in Europe. We can expect the phone to be priced in a similar price range in India. As for the colour options, the phone is said to be available in Blue and Yellow colour variants.

Realme GT 5G specifications and features

To recap, the Realme GT 5G was introduced in China in March this year. The phone’s highlights include a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED full HD+ display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset is powered by Qualcomm’s latest chipset, the Snapdragon 888. The device is fitted with a stainless steel VC cooling system and a special “GT Mode”, which is capable of offering maximum performance by removing all limits on the hardware.

As for the other specifications, the Realme GT 5G has a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary camera on the rear. The main sensor is aided by an 8MP secondary shooter and a 2MP macro lens. The 5G smartphone has dual-SIM slots, dual-band Wi-Fi support, Bluetooth 5.0, A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. Lastly, a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support completes the list of the specs of the Realme GT 5G.

Realme GT 5G India launch date

Realme hasn’t yet announced when it will be launching the Realme GT 5G in India. However, the company is hosting a 5G session event in the country on June 10th. During the same session, we can expect some details regarding the Realme GT 5G’s India launch date.

Credits :Sudhanshu Ambhore

